A newt dawn: Wknd talks to Whitley awardee Barkha Subba about her fight for salamanders

To locals in Darjeeling, the salamander is Goro, the “little dragon” that swims in mountain ponds. To scientists, it is a living fossil whose ancestors walked among the dinosaurs, survived the Chicxulub impactor and made it through the mass extinctions that followed. (Photo by Anirban Datta Roy)

To conservation biologist Barkha Subba, the elusive Himalayan salamander is something else entirely. It is a lesson in patience.

The tiny, brown amphibian (less than 4 inches long, at most, from snout to the tip of its tail) with a rubbery, gummy-bear-like appearance spends up to five months a year hibernating in its mud burrow. It emerges only once the first rain clouds roll in.

Monsoon is breeding season. But each salamander will only breed at the site where it was born. This means it must trek up to 2 km; a great distance for a creature so small. These treks are the best time to spot the creature.

Wait long enough at the wetlands where they end up, and one might see the males and females perform a slow, 90-minute “synchronised waltz”, after which the first eggs are laid.

“To watch these quiet, secretive creatures live out their lives, one has to slow down too,” Subba says.

It is this enduring calm that first drew her to them, as a research scholar with Darjeeling’s Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, in 2008. The park houses a terrarium dedicated to the species, and Subba was soon helping with day-to-day care. “Somewhere in that stillness and patience, I found not just a species to study, but one I deeply connected with and wanted to protect,” she says.

She would go on to earn a PhD in conservation science and sustainability from the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru, in 2018.

Now, as scientific adviser to the Darjeeling-based NGO Federation of Societies for Environmental Protection (FOSEP), her grassroots conservation efforts have won her the prestigious Whitley Award, handed out by the UK’s Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), and often called the Green Oscars.

The award is good news, Subba says, because it means more attention for the vulnerable amphibians, and £50,000 (about ₹64 lakh) in prize money that she can use to further its cause. We’ll come to what she plans to do with it in a minute. First, a quick recap of where things stand.

The Himalayan salamander lives in cool, shaded wetlands in just three regions in the world: Darjeeling in India, eastern Nepal and western Bhutan. As wetlands shrink, dwindle and disappear as a result of human activity and changing rainfall patterns, the animal has been tagged Vulnerable on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Subba’s research indicates that there may be only 5,000 left in the wild in India.

This is bad news for everyone, she says. “When salamanders begin to disappear, it is often an early warning sign that wetlands and forests are under stress — long before the damage becomes obvious to us.”

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