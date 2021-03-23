A tribute to the living legend, Guru Mayadhar Raut

Stalwarts from the worlds of music and dance are gathering on one platform to enthral art lovers at a two-day fest in the city, titled Anand Utsav. Organised by the Jayantika Mayadhar Raut School of Odissi Dance, the event, which begins today, celebrates the 90th birthday of living legend Guru Mayadhar Raut. “Padma Shri Guru Mayadhar Raut’s pioneering spirit revived Odissi dance in 1950s, and redefined the grammar and Abhinaya vocabulary of the dance form. Anand Utsav is a tribute to this doyen of Odissi dance. It is an attempt to bring classical music and dance on one platform.The festival brings outstanding talents on one platform making it a great offering for dance and music Rasikas. And it’s mainly for our younger generation,” says danseuse and festival coordinator Madhumita Raut.

The audience can enjoy devotional Krithi by Shri Elangovan Govindarajan, Sarangi by Ustad Kamal Sabri and Dhrupad by Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar. The fest will also have performances by Guru Pitambar Biswal and Lucky Mohanty as well as by young dancers Dr Sonali Pradhan, Dr Priyanka Venkateswaran, Nitya Pant and Ankita Nayak. Following all the safety norms, the seating at the venue is on first-come basis. “Only 50% of the total seating capacity will be allowed, observing the Covid-19 precautionary measures. Since it was not possible to accommodate so many, we decided to live stream the festival on Facebook from Jayantika page. This will help us reach wider audience,” informs Raut.

Talking about their first live stage performance after nearly a year, Dr Priyanka Venkateswaran, who will present Gita Govinda Ashtapadi at the festival, says, “We have been practising and rehearsing on video calls under the guidance of Guru Madhumita Raut. Based on that, we have been creating solo video recordings and sharing on YouTube or on our school’s WhatsApp groups. This was a step towards keeping each other motivated. And it worked.”

Ankita Nayak, a final year Economics (Hons) student at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, who has been learning Odissi under Raut since last 10 years, says, “I’m going to present Jago Maheshwar, one of Guru Mayadhar Raut’s master compositions. This piece glorifies the Tandava aspect of Lord Shiva, and Guruji has incorporated numerous Shiva poses found in Shiva temples all across India and Nepal, including the Pashupatinath, Chidambaram and Lingaraj temples. I am honoured to have been able to learn and present it on Guruji’s birthday celebrations.”

And with the reopening of performance spaces, there is renewed hope, and Raut feels the support and participation of the audience is very important post the reopening of auditoriums. “For us, the audiences are the Rasik(s). A Rasik is the one who has some knowledge of Indian classical dance and is able to appreciate the dance. Thankfully the auditoriums and cultural organisations have reopened. It is very encouraging and enlivening We have started our dance classes, following the Covid-19 precautionary protocols of social distancing,” she adds.

Catch It Live What: Anand Utsav Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg When: March 23 to 25 Timing: 6.30pm Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Line

