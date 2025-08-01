Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Best deals on curtains, carpets, bedsheets, and more; Up to 60% off
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 11:00 am IST
Amazon Freedom Festival is the best time for a home makeover. Here is a deal of up to 60% off on home furnishing.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
SUFIYA RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet NZ Wool with Silk Abstract Design Non Slip Luxury Exclusive Carpet for Living Room Bedroom (10X12 FT 300X360 CM) - DX526 View Details
₹30,000
|
Carpet For Living Room Hand-Tufted Modern Design Carpet- 1 Inch Thickness (Multi Color, 9 x 12 Feet, Woollen) View Details
₹21,591
|
AKIRA CARPETS Kashmiri Traditional Persian Design Rectangular Carpet For Your Living Room And Bedroom And For Hall Size 9 X 12 Feet Color-Ivory View Details
₹19,441
|
Ekam Art Handmade Kantha Work Cotton Cushion Covers Square Shape 16 x 16 Inch Wholesale Lot of 100 Pc View Details
₹14,400
|
JAUXIO Diamond Pinch Pleated Crystal Velvet Throw Pillows, Bedroom Cushions 2 Pack Solid Pintuck Throw Cushion Cover for Home Decor Hidden Zipper Closure (20x36 Inches, Navy) View Details
₹7,265
|
Royal DecoFurnishing Indian Brocade Silk Mughal Banarasi Floral Effect Cushion Covers (Yellow, Grey & Golden, 16x 16 inches, 40x40Cms) - Set of 4 View Details
₹2,475
|
DMAASA Soft Cotton Throw Blanket 50x70 Inches Cozy and Lightweight, Perfect for Sofa, Bed, and Travel – Ideal for All Seasons (Multi-Color_05) View Details
₹1,346
|
SASHAA WORLD Lightweight Soft Chenille Throw | Throw Blanket for Sofa, Bed, Chair & Travel | Rust Throw Blanket | Pack of 1, 130 x 180 cm View Details
₹1,038
|
Cazimo Soft Throw Blanket for Bed - Pure Cotton Blanket With Fringe Tassels for Couch Home Decor Items for Living Room, Drawing Room, Sofa, Bed, Chair & Travel - For All Season, 50x60 Inches, (Yellow) View Details
₹449
|
LOOMLYFE 300 TC Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers Fits Upto 8 inches Mattress, Size- 72X78 Inches, Pinkflower View Details
₹586
|
SPREAD SPAIN 500 Thread Count Italian Pure Cotton Sheets, 108 X 108 Inch Super King Size Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Cases, Wrinkle Free Cotton Sheets,Rose Pink View Details
|
|
LANE LINEN 144TC 100% Organic Cotton Bedsheet Set for Super King Bed - Oeko-TEX Certified, Breathable - Soft & Comfortable, Machine Washable, Includes 1 Flat Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers - Mineral View Details
₹1,999
|
INDICAST Brass Panchmukhi Hanuman Idol | 5 Bajrangbali Sankat Mochan Hanuman Murti Statue Figurine Perfect for Puja Main Door & Gifting Purpose Sculpture (Weight- 420gm) View Details
₹5,679
|
SwarnHouse Blessing Ashirwad Buddha Statue Samadhi Idol Figurine 3 feet Fiber for Indoor & Outdoor (Golden) View Details
₹12,999
|
APKO Brass Goddess Tara Devi Sitting Idol Tibetan Buddhist Goddess Green Tara Decorative Sculpture - 14 Inches View Details
₹9,750
|
ZasaDecor Metal Sun With Flying Birds Set Of 8 Wall Art For Bedroom/Living Room/Hotels (65 Inch, Electroplated Gold) View Details
₹5,499
|
Home and Bazaar Metal Tree Wall Art with LED | Rajasthani Ethnic Handcrafted Tree Wall Art for Home, Office, Living Room Decoration | LED Wall Hanging Modern Décor Item - Golden 55x2x38 Inch View Details
₹6,490
|
LADECOR Large Abstract Wall Art Wildlife Nature Paintings. Modern Art Large Size Canvas Framed for Home Decor. Painting for Living Room, Office, Home, Hotels, Resorts. (E, Black Floating Frame) View Details
₹6,299
|
Story@Home Blackout Door Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 | Plain Printed | 70% Room Darkening Curtain | Thermal Insulated | Curtains for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, Beige) | Perfect for Home Decor View Details
₹999
|
HOMEMONDE Solid Blackout Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 - Thermal Insulated Curtains for Door, 70% Room Darkening Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, 84 Inches, (Beige, 213.36 x 118 CM) View Details
₹945
|
LINENWALAS 100% True Blackout Curtains (8 Feet) - Set of 2 Panels | Complete Light Block | Thermal Insulated & Noise Reducing Room Darkening Curtains for Living Room & Home Décor (Peach) View Details
₹1,234
|
