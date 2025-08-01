Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Best deals on curtains, carpets, bedsheets, and more; Up to 60% off

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 11:00 am IST

Amazon Freedom Festival is the best time for a home makeover. Here is a deal of up to 60% off on home furnishing.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

SUFIYA RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet NZ Wool with Silk Abstract Design Non Slip Luxury Exclusive Carpet for Living Room Bedroom (10X12 FT 300X360 CM) - DX526 View Details checkDetails

₹30,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carpet For Living Room Hand-Tufted Modern Design Carpet- 1 Inch Thickness (Multi Color, 9 x 12 Feet, Woollen) View Details checkDetails

₹21,591

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKIRA CARPETS Kashmiri Traditional Persian Design Rectangular Carpet For Your Living Room And Bedroom And For Hall Size 9 X 12 Feet Color-Ivory View Details checkDetails

₹19,441

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ekam Art Handmade Kantha Work Cotton Cushion Covers Square Shape 16 x 16 Inch Wholesale Lot of 100 Pc View Details checkDetails

₹14,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JAUXIO Diamond Pinch Pleated Crystal Velvet Throw Pillows, Bedroom Cushions 2 Pack Solid Pintuck Throw Cushion Cover for Home Decor Hidden Zipper Closure (20x36 Inches, Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹7,265

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Royal DecoFurnishing Indian Brocade Silk Mughal Banarasi Floral Effect Cushion Covers (Yellow, Grey & Golden, 16x 16 inches, 40x40Cms) - Set of 4 View Details checkDetails

₹2,475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DMAASA Soft Cotton Throw Blanket 50x70 Inches Cozy and Lightweight, Perfect for Sofa, Bed, and Travel – Ideal for All Seasons (Multi-Color_05) View Details checkDetails

₹1,346

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SASHAA WORLD Lightweight Soft Chenille Throw | Throw Blanket for Sofa, Bed, Chair & Travel | Rust Throw Blanket | Pack of 1, 130 x 180 cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,038

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cazimo Soft Throw Blanket for Bed - Pure Cotton Blanket With Fringe Tassels for Couch Home Decor Items for Living Room, Drawing Room, Sofa, Bed, Chair & Travel - For All Season, 50x60 Inches, (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOOMLYFE 300 TC Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers Fits Upto 8 inches Mattress, Size- 72X78 Inches, Pinkflower View Details checkDetails

₹586

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPREAD SPAIN 500 Thread Count Italian Pure Cotton Sheets, 108 X 108 Inch Super King Size Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Cases, Wrinkle Free Cotton Sheets,Rose Pink View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LANE LINEN 144TC 100% Organic Cotton Bedsheet Set for Super King Bed - Oeko-TEX Certified, Breathable - Soft & Comfortable, Machine Washable, Includes 1 Flat Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers - Mineral View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDICAST Brass Panchmukhi Hanuman Idol | 5 Bajrangbali Sankat Mochan Hanuman Murti Statue Figurine Perfect for Puja Main Door & Gifting Purpose Sculpture (Weight- 420gm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SwarnHouse Blessing Ashirwad Buddha Statue Samadhi Idol Figurine 3 feet Fiber for Indoor & Outdoor (Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

APKO Brass Goddess Tara Devi Sitting Idol Tibetan Buddhist Goddess Green Tara Decorative Sculpture - 14 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹9,750

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZasaDecor Metal Sun With Flying Birds Set Of 8 Wall Art For Bedroom/Living Room/Hotels (65 Inch, Electroplated Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home and Bazaar Metal Tree Wall Art with LED | Rajasthani Ethnic Handcrafted Tree Wall Art for Home, Office, Living Room Decoration | LED Wall Hanging Modern Décor Item - Golden 55x2x38 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹6,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LADECOR Large Abstract Wall Art Wildlife Nature Paintings. Modern Art Large Size Canvas Framed for Home Decor. Painting for Living Room, Office, Home, Hotels, Resorts. (E, Black Floating Frame) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Story@Home Blackout Door Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 | Plain Printed | 70% Room Darkening Curtain | Thermal Insulated | Curtains for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, Beige) | Perfect for Home Decor View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEMONDE Solid Blackout Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 - Thermal Insulated Curtains for Door, 70% Room Darkening Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, 84 Inches, (Beige, 213.36 x 118 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹945

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LINENWALAS 100% True Blackout Curtains (8 Feet) - Set of 2 Panels | Complete Light Block | Thermal Insulated & Noise Reducing Room Darkening Curtains for Living Room & Home Décor (Peach) View Details checkDetails

₹1,234

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The ongoing Amazon Freedom Festival is the ideal time to give your home a makeover. And with the festive season around, this is your ideal chance to get up to 60% off on home furnishing items like carpets, cushion covers, carpets, blankets, and more. Along with these unbeatable discounts, you can also get an instant 10% discount on SBI cards.

Amazon freedom sale on home furnishing
Amazon freedom sale on home furnishing

Just in case you wish to upgrade your home, these are our top picks of furnishing items for you.

 

Carpets at up to 60% off

Transform your space with elegant carpets now available at up to 60% off. Add warmth, texture, and style to any room with our premium collection of designer rugs and floor coverings. Whether you love bold prints or subtle neutrals, our range offers the perfect match for your décor. Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and hallways, these carpets combine luxury and affordability. Don’t miss out—revamp your flooring for less, only for a limited time!

1.

SUFIYA RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet NZ Wool with Silk Abstract Design Non Slip Luxury Exclusive Carpet for Living Room Bedroom (10X12 FT 300X360 CM) - DX526
Loading Suggestions...

2.

Carpet For Living Room Hand-Tufted Modern Design Carpet- 1 Inch Thickness (Multi Color, 9 x 12 Feet, Woollen)
Loading Suggestions...

3.

AKIRA CARPETS Kashmiri Traditional Persian Design Rectangular Carpet For Your Living Room And Bedroom And For Hall Size 9 X 12 Feet Color-Ivory
Loading Suggestions...

Cushion Covers with up to 60% off

Refresh your seating with stylish cushion covers at up to 60% off! Choose from an exciting collection of colours, prints, and fabrics that instantly uplift your sofa, bed, or armchair. These cushion covers add a pop of personality while offering unmatched comfort and durability. Mix and match to create your perfect aesthetic. Whether you’re going for boho, modern, or ethnic vibes, there’s a design waiting for you. Hurry, the offer won’t last long!

4.

Ekam Art Handmade Kantha Work Cotton Cushion Covers Square Shape 16 x 16 Inch Wholesale Lot of 100 Pc
Loading Suggestions...

5.

JAUXIO Diamond Pinch Pleated Crystal Velvet Throw Pillows, Bedroom Cushions 2 Pack Solid Pintuck Throw Cushion Cover for Home Decor Hidden Zipper Closure (20x36 Inches, Navy)
Loading Suggestions...

6.

Royal DecoFurnishing Indian Brocade Silk ''Mughal Banarasi'' Floral Effect Cushion Covers (Yellow, Grey & Golden, 16"x 16" inches, 40x40Cms) - Set of 4
Loading Suggestions...

Throws at up to 60% off

Wrap yourself in cosy luxury with throws now available at up to 60% off. Perfect for chilly evenings or a quick home refresh, these versatile pieces enhance both style and comfort. Drape them over your sofa or bed for a touch of texture and warmth. With a wide range of materials, patterns, and hues to choose from, there’s something for every taste. Snag your favourite throw today before this cosy deal disappears!

7.

DMAASA Soft Cotton Throw Blanket 50x70 Inches Cozy and Lightweight, Perfect for Sofa, Bed, and Travel – Ideal for All Seasons (Multi-Color_05)
Loading Suggestions...

8.

SASHAA WORLD Lightweight Soft Chenille Throw | Throw Blanket for Sofa, Bed, Chair & Travel | Rust Throw Blanket | Pack of 1, 130 x 180 cm
Loading Suggestions...

9.

Cazimo Soft Throw Blanket for Bed - Pure Cotton Blanket With Fringe Tassels for Couch Home Decor Items for Living Room, Drawing Room, Sofa, Bed, Chair & Travel - For All Season, 50x60 Inches, (Yellow)
Loading Suggestions...

Bedsheets at up to 60% off

Sleep in style with our premium bedsheets now at up to 60% off. Crafted for comfort and elegance, our bedsheet collection offers breathable fabrics and eye-catching designs that transform your bedroom into a sanctuary. From soothing solids to vibrant prints, find the perfect match for every season and mood. Elevate your sleep experience with luxurious quality at unbeatable prices. Shop now and refresh your bedding without breaking the bank!

10.

LOOMLYFE 300 TC Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers Fits Upto 8 inches Mattress, Size- 72X78 Inches, Pinkflower
Loading Suggestions...

11.

SPREAD SPAIN 500 Thread Count Italian Pure Cotton Sheets, 108" X 108 " Inch Super King Size Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Cases, Wrinkle Free Cotton Sheets,Rose Pink
Loading Suggestions...

12.

LANE LINEN 144TC 100% Organic Cotton Bedsheet Set for Super King Bed - Oeko-TEX Certified, Breathable - Soft & Comfortable, Machine Washable, Includes 1 Flat Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers - Mineral
Loading Suggestions...

Figurines at up to 60% off

Add charm to your space with beautifully crafted figurines at up to 60% off. Whether you're into traditional idols, modern sculptures, or quirky collectibles, our curated collection has something unique for everyone. These decorative pieces make perfect additions to your living room shelves, office desks, or gifting needs. Made from quality materials, each figurine speaks of craftsmanship and character. Grab these artistic accents today before the offer ends!

13.

INDICAST Brass Panchmukhi Hanuman Idol | 5" Bajrangbali Sankat Mochan Hanuman Murti Statue Figurine Perfect for Puja Main Door & Gifting Purpose Sculpture (Weight- 420gm)
Loading Suggestions...

14.

SwarnHouse Blessing Ashirwad Buddha Statue Samadhi Idol Figurine 3 feet Fiber for Indoor & Outdoor (Golden)
Loading Suggestions...

15.

APKO Brass Goddess Tara Devi Sitting Idol Tibetan Buddhist Goddess Green Tara Decorative Sculpture - 14 Inches
Loading Suggestions...

Wall Art at up to 60% off

Breathe life into your walls with stunning wall art at up to 60% off. Discover an inspiring collection of prints, canvases, and framed masterpieces to suit every style—from minimalist to eclectic. Whether you want to create a gallery wall or highlight a single focal point, our pieces add personality and flair. It's the perfect time to reimagine your walls without stretching your budget. Shop now and let your walls speak volumes!

16.

ZasaDecor Metal Sun With Flying Birds Set Of 8 Wall Art For Bedroom/Living Room/Hotels (65 Inch, Electroplated Gold)
Loading Suggestions...

17.

Home and Bazaar Metal Tree Wall Art with LED | Rajasthani Ethnic Handcrafted Tree Wall Art for Home, Office, Living Room Decoration | LED Wall Hanging Modern Décor Item - Golden 55x2x38 Inch
Loading Suggestions...

18.

LADECOR Large Abstract Wall Art Wildlife Nature Paintings. Modern Art Large Size Canvas Framed for Home Decor. Painting for Living Room, Office, Home, Hotels, Resorts. (E, Black Floating Frame)
Loading Suggestions...

Curtains at up to 60% off

Give your windows a fresh new look with curtains available at up to 60% off. Choose from a wide array of styles—blackout, sheer, printed, and solid—to match your interiors. These curtains add elegance, filter light beautifully, and enhance privacy, all while elevating your décor. Whether you want something bold or subtle, our collection has the perfect pair. Don’t wait—upgrade your space today with stylish curtains at unbeatable prices!

19.

Story@Home Blackout Door Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 | Plain Printed | 70% Room Darkening Curtain | Thermal Insulated | Curtains for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, Beige) | Perfect for Home Decor
Loading Suggestions...

20.

HOMEMONDE Solid Blackout Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 - Thermal Insulated Curtains for Door, 70% Room Darkening Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, 84 Inches, (Beige, 213.36 x 118 CM)
Loading Suggestions...

21.

LINENWALAS 100% True Blackout Curtains (8 Feet) - Set of 2 Panels | Complete Light Block | Thermal Insulated & Noise Reducing Room Darkening Curtains for Living Room & Home Décor (Peach)
Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Outdoor furniture picks that will make monsoon a breeze: Top 8 picks with the best offers

Cotton bedsheets add comfort to your sleep cycle: Top 8 picks with up to 80% off

Home furniture finds: Up to 80% off at Amazon Freedom Festival starting 31 July

FAQ for home furnishing

  • What is included in home furnishing?

    Home furnishing typically includes furniture, curtains, carpets, rugs, bedsheets, cushion covers, mattresses, quilts, wall decor, and lighting accessories that enhance the look and comfort of your home.

  • What are the most essential home furnishing items to start with?

    If you're just starting, prioritize: Bedsheets & Pillow Covers Curtains Cushions Rugs/Carpets Table Linen

  • How do I choose the right size of furnishings like curtains, bedsheets, or rugs?

    Always measure your space before buying. Check product size guides and compare with: Curtains: Window or door dimensions + extra width Bedsheets: Mattress size (Single, Double, Queen, King) Rugs: Available floor space and furniture placement

  • What are some trending home furnishing styles?

    Popular trends include: Minimalist and Scandinavian Boho and Ethnic Fusion Earthy tones with natural fabrics Geometric or abstract prints Sustainable & eco-friendly materials

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Best deals on curtains, carpets, bedsheets, and more; Up to 60% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On