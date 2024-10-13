Amazon Sale is still on! Check out deals on the best office chairs for maximum productivity, more than 70% off

The Amazon Sale is still on, and today’s deals are even better! Been thinking about upgrading your office space? Now’s the perfect time to invest in a new office chair that’s not just comfortable but also boosts productivity. A good chair is key to maintaining the right posture, easing back pain, and staying focused during long hours at your desk. Whether you’re working from home or at the office, an ergonomic chair can make a world of difference. Don’t miss out on today’s exclusive deals on office chairs during Amazon Sale

This festive season, the Amazon Sale has some of the best deals on ergonomic office chairs, with discounts of over 70%. Whether you work from home or in the office, upgrading your chair can help you perform better, feel better and work longer without discomfort. With limited-time deals just for today, now’s the perfect chance to grab your ideal office chair and maximise your productivity.

Upgrade your workspace with the SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair, designed for comfort and productivity. Its 2D adjustable headrest and lumbar support provide excellent back and neck relief, while the 120° tilt and lock mechanism adds flexibility. Perfect for home or office, this chair is now available at a huge 76% discount in the Amazon Sale! With fresh deals and limited stock on the best options, don’t miss out on new deals just for today.

Specifications of SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair for Office Work

2D adjustable headrest and lumbar support

120° tilt & lock mechanism

Ergonomic co-polymer frame with mesh back

Chrome-plated metal base

5-inch pneumatic height adjustment

2. ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home

Improve your home office or study setup with the ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair, designed for optimal comfort and support. Featuring a height-adjustable and revolving design, this chair is perfect for long work hours. Its bionic curve backrest naturally fits the spine, offering superior lumbar support. With a heavy-duty nylon base and tilt lock mechanism, it ensures durability and stability. Available at 71% off during the Amazon Sale, this chair is a must-buy! Limited stock and fresh deals just for today, so grab the best deals on office chairs now.

Specifications of ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home:

Height adjustable with tilt lock

Bionic curve backrest for lumbar support

Heavy-duty nylon base

BIFMA certified components

DIY installation in 10 minutes

Set up your office with the Green Soul® Zodiac Lite Office Chair, offering both comfort and style. Designed with breathable mesh fabric and a moulded foam cushion seat, this chair keeps you cool and comfortable even during long work hours. Its adjustable lumbar support, 1D padded armrests, and ergonomic design ensure proper spine alignment and enhanced productivity. With a sleek look and a durable build, it’s available at a massive 78% discount in the Amazon Sale! Limited stock, fresh deals just for today—grab the best deals on office chairs now!

Specifications of Green Soul®Zodiac Lite | Office Chair

Breathable mesh back with foam cushion seat

Adjustable lumbar support and 1D armrests

Smart synchro-tilt mechanism (90-135°)

Durable nylon frame with a chrome-finished metal base

110 kg weight capacity

Also reads:Amazon Sale 2024 is still on! Prepare for Diwali pollution with allergen control devices like air purifiers and more

4. ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home

Get the ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair, now at an incredible 74% discount during the Amazon Sale! Designed for optimal comfort, this chair offers a 2D headrest, adjustable arms, and lumbar support, helping you maintain the perfect posture for long work hours. Its heavy-duty chromium metal base ensures stability, while the breathable mesh back and plush PU foam seat keep you cool. New deals just for today—grab this limited stock while you can and enjoy fresh deals on the best office chairs!

Specifications of ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home

2D adjustable headrest and lumbar support

Breathable mesh back for airflow

BIFMA-certified Class-4 hydraulic gas spring

Supports up to 120 kg weight

Heavy-duty chromium metal base for stability

Experience premium comfort with the beAAtho® Verona Executive Mesh Office Chair, now available at 71% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival! This ergonomic high-back chair offers a breathable mesh back, adjustable height, and a smart tilting mechanism with a locking feature, ensuring you stay sweat-free and supported during long work hours. Built with BIFMA-certified accessories and a sturdy nylon frame, the chair is designed for durability. Plus, with a 3-year hassle-free warranty and easy DIY assembly, it's the perfect addition to your home or office setup.

Specifications of beAAtho® | Verona | Executive Mesh Office Chair

Breathable mesh back for sweat-free comfort

Adjustable height and tilting mechanism

BIFMA-certified components

360° swivel

Amazon Sale deals of the day: Office chairs

Also reads:Best office chairs: Enjoy comfort and utility with our top 7 picks that ensure you have a comfortable day at work

Unmissable deals on office chairs! Hurry, grab now.

Upgrade your workspace with the Vergo Transform Ergonomic High Back Premium Mesh Office Chair, now at 65% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Designed for comfort and productivity, it features an S-shaped backrest that improves posture and reduces back strain. With a breathable mesh back and high-density foam seat, it keeps you cool during long hours. The chair offers adjustable lumbar support, armrests, a 2D headrest, and a multi-lock synchro mechanism for a customizable experience. Built with a durable metal base, it supports up to 120 kg and comes with a 3-year warranty.

Specifications of Vergo Transform Ergonomic High Back Premium Mesh Office Chair

Adjustable lumbar, armrests, and headrest

2:1 Multi-lock synchro mechanism

BIFMA certified components

Maximum weight: 120 kg

Also reads:Best office chair for correct posture in 2024: Top 8 ergonomic office chairs for your 9 to 5 grind

The INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair is available at 71% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This chair is perfect for long hours of work, featuring a breathable mesh back and moulded seat for superior comfort. With a heavy-duty metal base and BIFMA-certified components, it ensures durability and stability. The tilting and height-adjustable mechanisms allow for a customised seating experience, while the fixed arms provide additional support. Backed by a 3-year limited warranty, it's an ideal choice for your home office or study.

Specifications of INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair

Maximum weight capacity: 120 kg

Dimensions: 48D x 57W x 107H cm

Easy DIY assembly with included instructions

Available in multiple colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Orange, Red

The Green Soul® Pebble Office Chair is a stylish and ergonomic choice for home or office use. Now available with a fantastic 59% discount during the Great Indian Festival! This chair features a breathable mesh back and a thick moulded foam seat, providing excellent comfort while preventing heat and moisture build-up. The knee-tilt mechanism allows for adjustments up to 135 degrees, locking at 90 degrees for added stability. With fixed fibre armrests and a heavy-duty metal base, it supports up to 90 kg and ensures durability.

Specifications of Green Soul® Pebble Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair

Dimensions: 61D x 58.4W x 88.9H cm

Maximum weight capacity: 90 kg

360º swivel and 50mm wheels for smooth movement

Easy DIY assembly with a 15-month warranty included

Also reads:Amazon Sale 2024: Save more than 55% on garden and outdoor furniture, such as patio chairs, balcony sofa sets, and more

Transform your workspace with the Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair, a high-back ergonomic chair designed for comfort and support. Enjoy a remarkable 79% discount during the Great Indian Festival! This chair features a breathable mesh back, adjustable lumbar support, and a thick cushioned seat, ensuring optimal comfort for long hours of work. The adjustable armrests and tilt lock mechanism allow for personalised adjustments to fit your needs.

Specifications of Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair:

Dimensions: 63.5D x 60.9W x 119.3H cm

Maximum weight capacity: 120 kg

Height adjustment: 45"-48" inches

Seat width: 19" inches

Seat depth: 19" inches

Ideal for home offices, this chair combines style and functionality, ensuring you stay comfortable and productive. Upgrade your workspace with the CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair. Now available at a fantastic 70% discount during the Great Indian Festival! This stylish chair features an ergonomic design, breathable mesh back, and thick foam cushion for maximum comfort during long hours of work or study.

Specifications of CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair:

Maximum weight capacity: 105 kg

Height adjustment: Suitable for users from 5 ft to 6 ft

Material: Metal frame with foam seat

360° swivel with pneumatic height adjustment

Assembly: Easy DIY setup

Similar stories for you

Best reclining office chairs: Top 10 styles for productivity and comfort during long hours at your desk

Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Grab up to 75% off on furniture items such as sofas, beds, sofa cum beds, and more

Amazon clearance offers: Get a minimum of 50% discount on best selling furniture like wardrobes, dining sets, sofas

Best home office chairs: Comfort, support and style for your perfect work-from-home setup, top 7 picks

Office chairs What is the ideal weight capacity for an office chair? Most office chairs support up to 100-120 kg. Always check the chair's specifications to ensure it meets your needs.

Can office chairs be adjusted for height? Yes, most office chairs come with a pneumatic height adjustment feature, allowing users to customise seat height for optimal comfort.

What material is best for office chair comfort? Mesh back chairs offer breathability, while foam-padded seats provide cushion. Choose based on personal preference and how long you'll be seated.

Do office chairs come pre-assembled? Typically, office chairs require DIY assembly, but they come with detailed instructions. Some retailers also offer installation services.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.