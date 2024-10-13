Amazon Sale is still on! Check out deals on the best office chairs for maximum productivity, more than 70% off
Looking to upgrade your office chair for better productivity and posture? Check out the ongoing Amazon Sale for amazing deals on comfortable office chairs.
The Amazon Sale is still on, and today’s deals are even better! Been thinking about upgrading your office space? Now’s the perfect time to invest in a new office chair that’s not just comfortable but also boosts productivity. A good chair is key to maintaining the right posture, easing back pain, and staying focused during long hours at your desk. Whether you’re working from home or at the office, an ergonomic chair can make a world of difference.
This festive season, the Amazon Sale has some of the best deals on ergonomic office chairs, with discounts of over 70%. Whether you work from home or in the office, upgrading your chair can help you perform better, feel better and work longer without discomfort. With limited-time deals just for today, now’s the perfect chance to grab your ideal office chair and maximise your productivity.
1. SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair for Office Work
Upgrade your workspace with the SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair, designed for comfort and productivity. Its 2D adjustable headrest and lumbar support provide excellent back and neck relief, while the 120° tilt and lock mechanism adds flexibility. Perfect for home or office, this chair is now available at a huge 76% discount in the Amazon Sale! With fresh deals and limited stock on the best options, don’t miss out on new deals just for today.
Specifications of SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair for Office Work
- 2D adjustable headrest and lumbar support
- 120° tilt & lock mechanism
- Ergonomic co-polymer frame with mesh back
- Chrome-plated metal base
- 5-inch pneumatic height adjustment
2. ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home
Improve your home office or study setup with the ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair, designed for optimal comfort and support. Featuring a height-adjustable and revolving design, this chair is perfect for long work hours. Its bionic curve backrest naturally fits the spine, offering superior lumbar support. With a heavy-duty nylon base and tilt lock mechanism, it ensures durability and stability. Available at 71% off during the Amazon Sale, this chair is a must-buy! Limited stock and fresh deals just for today, so grab the best deals on office chairs now.
Specifications of ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home:
- Height adjustable with tilt lock
- Bionic curve backrest for lumbar support
- Heavy-duty nylon base
- BIFMA certified components
- DIY installation in 10 minutes
3.
Green Soul®Zodiac Lite | Office Chair | Flybird Ergonomic Design |Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Tilt Mechanism | Adjustable Lumbar Support|Mesh Fabric| No Seat Slider (White & Blue)
Set up your office with the Green Soul® Zodiac Lite Office Chair, offering both comfort and style. Designed with breathable mesh fabric and a moulded foam cushion seat, this chair keeps you cool and comfortable even during long work hours. Its adjustable lumbar support, 1D padded armrests, and ergonomic design ensure proper spine alignment and enhanced productivity. With a sleek look and a durable build, it’s available at a massive 78% discount in the Amazon Sale! Limited stock, fresh deals just for today—grab the best deals on office chairs now!
Specifications of Green Soul®Zodiac Lite | Office Chair
- Breathable mesh back with foam cushion seat
- Adjustable lumbar support and 1D armrests
- Smart synchro-tilt mechanism (90-135°)
- Durable nylon frame with a chrome-finished metal base
- 110 kg weight capacity
Also reads:Amazon Sale 2024 is still on! Prepare for Diwali pollution with allergen control devices like air purifiers and more
4. ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home
Get the ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair, now at an incredible 74% discount during the Amazon Sale! Designed for optimal comfort, this chair offers a 2D headrest, adjustable arms, and lumbar support, helping you maintain the perfect posture for long work hours. Its heavy-duty chromium metal base ensures stability, while the breathable mesh back and plush PU foam seat keep you cool. New deals just for today—grab this limited stock while you can and enjoy fresh deals on the best office chairs!
Specifications of ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home
- 2D adjustable headrest and lumbar support
- Breathable mesh back for airflow
- BIFMA-certified Class-4 hydraulic gas spring
- Supports up to 120 kg weight
- Heavy-duty chromium metal base for stability
5.
beAAtho® | Verona | Executive Mesh Office Chair | 3 Years Limited Warranty | High Back | Ergonomic Revolving Chair for Home & Office (Grey)
Experience premium comfort with the beAAtho® Verona Executive Mesh Office Chair, now available at 71% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival! This ergonomic high-back chair offers a breathable mesh back, adjustable height, and a smart tilting mechanism with a locking feature, ensuring you stay sweat-free and supported during long work hours. Built with BIFMA-certified accessories and a sturdy nylon frame, the chair is designed for durability. Plus, with a 3-year hassle-free warranty and easy DIY assembly, it's the perfect addition to your home or office setup.
Specifications of beAAtho® | Verona | Executive Mesh Office Chair
- Breathable mesh back for sweat-free comfort
- Adjustable height and tilting mechanism
- BIFMA-certified components
- 360° swivel
Amazon Sale deals of the day: Office chairs
Also reads:Best office chairs: Enjoy comfort and utility with our top 7 picks that ensure you have a comfortable day at work
6.
Vergo Transform Ergonomic High Back Premium Mesh Office Chair | Lumbar Support, Adjustable Armrests, Multi Lock Synchro Mechanism, Metal Base | Home Office Desk Chair, 3 Years Warranty (White Grey)
Upgrade your workspace with the Vergo Transform Ergonomic High Back Premium Mesh Office Chair, now at 65% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Designed for comfort and productivity, it features an S-shaped backrest that improves posture and reduces back strain. With a breathable mesh back and high-density foam seat, it keeps you cool during long hours. The chair offers adjustable lumbar support, armrests, a 2D headrest, and a multi-lock synchro mechanism for a customizable experience. Built with a durable metal base, it supports up to 120 kg and comes with a 3-year warranty.
Specifications of Vergo Transform Ergonomic High Back Premium Mesh Office Chair
- Adjustable lumbar, armrests, and headrest
- 2:1 Multi-lock synchro mechanism
- BIFMA certified components
- Maximum weight: 120 kg
Also reads:Best office chair for correct posture in 2024: Top 8 ergonomic office chairs for your 9 to 5 grind
7.
INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Black)
The INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair is available at 71% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This chair is perfect for long hours of work, featuring a breathable mesh back and moulded seat for superior comfort. With a heavy-duty metal base and BIFMA-certified components, it ensures durability and stability. The tilting and height-adjustable mechanisms allow for a customised seating experience, while the fixed arms provide additional support. Backed by a 3-year limited warranty, it's an ideal choice for your home office or study.
Specifications of INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair
- Maximum weight capacity: 120 kg
- Dimensions: 48D x 57W x 107H cm
- Easy DIY assembly with included instructions
- Available in multiple colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Orange, Red
8.
Green Soul® Pebble Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Tilt Lock Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Grey)
The Green Soul® Pebble Office Chair is a stylish and ergonomic choice for home or office use. Now available with a fantastic 59% discount during the Great Indian Festival! This chair features a breathable mesh back and a thick moulded foam seat, providing excellent comfort while preventing heat and moisture build-up. The knee-tilt mechanism allows for adjustments up to 135 degrees, locking at 90 degrees for added stability. With fixed fibre armrests and a heavy-duty metal base, it supports up to 90 kg and ensures durability.
Specifications of Green Soul® Pebble Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair
- Dimensions: 61D x 58.4W x 88.9H cm
- Maximum weight capacity: 90 kg
- 360º swivel and 50mm wheels for smooth movement
- Easy DIY assembly with a 15-month warranty included
Also reads:Amazon Sale 2024: Save more than 55% on garden and outdoor furniture, such as patio chairs, balcony sofa sets, and more
Transform your workspace with the Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair, a high-back ergonomic chair designed for comfort and support. Enjoy a remarkable 79% discount during the Great Indian Festival! This chair features a breathable mesh back, adjustable lumbar support, and a thick cushioned seat, ensuring optimal comfort for long hours of work. The adjustable armrests and tilt lock mechanism allow for personalised adjustments to fit your needs.
Specifications of Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair:
- Dimensions: 63.5D x 60.9W x 119.3H cm
- Maximum weight capacity: 120 kg
- Height adjustment: 45"-48" inches
- Seat width: 19" inches
- Seat depth: 19" inches
10.
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Study Chair/Revolving Chair/Computer Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair (Black)
Ideal for home offices, this chair combines style and functionality, ensuring you stay comfortable and productive. Upgrade your workspace with the CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair. Now available at a fantastic 70% discount during the Great Indian Festival! This stylish chair features an ergonomic design, breathable mesh back, and thick foam cushion for maximum comfort during long hours of work or study.
Specifications of CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair:
- Maximum weight capacity: 105 kg
- Height adjustment: Suitable for users from 5 ft to 6 ft
- Material: Metal frame with foam seat
- 360° swivel with pneumatic height adjustment
- Assembly: Easy DIY setup
Similar stories for you
Best reclining office chairs: Top 10 styles for productivity and comfort during long hours at your desk
Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Grab up to 75% off on furniture items such as sofas, beds, sofa cum beds, and more
Amazon clearance offers: Get a minimum of 50% discount on best selling furniture like wardrobes, dining sets, sofas
Best home office chairs: Comfort, support and style for your perfect work-from-home setup, top 7 picks
Office chairs
- What is the ideal weight capacity for an office chair?
Most office chairs support up to 100-120 kg. Always check the chair's specifications to ensure it meets your needs.
- Can office chairs be adjusted for height?
Yes, most office chairs come with a pneumatic height adjustment feature, allowing users to customise seat height for optimal comfort.
- What material is best for office chair comfort?
Mesh back chairs offer breathability, while foam-padded seats provide cushion. Choose based on personal preference and how long you'll be seated.
- Do office chairs come pre-assembled?
Typically, office chairs require DIY assembly, but they come with detailed instructions. Some retailers also offer installation services.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.