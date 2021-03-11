Artist works to change Indonesia's misogynistic dictionary entry for 'woman'
Hussy, mistress, whore, evil woman - these are just some of the nine example compound words that artist Ika Vantiani was shocked to find listed under the entry for 'woman' or 'perempuan' in Indonesia's official dictionary.
All nine were sexualised or derogatory terms. In contrast, in the entry for 'laki-laki', one of the words for man, there is just one example, 'laki-laki jemputan', which means a 'man chosen as a son-in-law'. Another word for man, 'pria' also lists one term: 'pria idaman' meaning 'heartthrob'.
Since making this discovery in 2016, Ika has campaigned through her art for change and as part of that she has assiduously collected editions of the Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia, which is compiled by a government agency and is the standard dictionary used in schools and by teachers.
"Perempuan jalang, this one actually means slut. That is the one word that keeps popping up in every edition," she told Reuters.
"The focus is on examples that include words like pelacur or jalang - meaning whore, a woman who loves to sell herself, nasty women, mistress."
Last November, the Oxford University Press said it would change the entries for 'woman' in its dictionaries to include more positive and active descriptions and Ika is hoping for a similar result.
The campaign has drawn attention to what critics say is a patriarchal culture in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Ika has also gained the support of Indonesia's National Commission on Violence against Women which this year called for a revision.
Language, the commission said, "played an important role in building the values of gender equality and the elimination of violence against women".
Ika and her male colleague, Yolando Zelkeos Siahaya, have highlighted the issue in a series of workshops and exhibitions, including one at the Indonesian national gallery in 2018.
One work featured clear sheets of acrylic with the dictionary entry for 'perempuan' printed across them so that viewers could imagine being referred to in that way.
"Most people when they see this work of mine, they are shocked," said Ika. "They say: 'I never would have thought that is how the word 'woman' is defined in our dictionary.'"
Last month her work, which include t-shirts that call for change to the entry and were worn at a women’s march in 2020, provoked a response from Badan Bahasa, the agency responsible for the dictionary.
The use of the terms, it said, was based on data showing they were among the most frequently used in tandem with 'perempuan'.
"As for the social picture that emerges from the presentation of information in the dictionary not being ideal, that is another discussion," it said in a statement posted on its website.
The response perplexes University of Indonesia linguist Nazarudin, who says Indonesian language data from 2013 collected by Leipzig University shows other phrases, such as women's empowerment or women's rights, were far more frequently used.
"The question is, what kind of data did they have?" he asked, "How can it be so negative?"
A Google search shows there are 98 million entries for 'hak perempuan' meaning women's rights compared to just 481,000 entries for perempuan jalang, the word for 'slut'.
Badan Bahasa told Reuters that in addition to the Leipzig data, it also referred to the Malay Concordance Project, a corpus of classical Malay texts.
Ika says she is hopeful of change.
"I am not saying I want it all to be changed into positive words," she said, "No. But I want objectivity and real conversations."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where workers unite: Kerala to get India’s first labour movement museum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Helping a star to shine: Meet the woman who lit up Mumbai’s Rajabai clock tower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the shades: Notes from a formerly colour-blind artist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It was the game that changed my career: Harbhajan Singh looks back on the 2001 Eden Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the composer creating a crowdsourced soundmap of the world in lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deja-view: The best time-loop movies and shows for one lifetime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to politely refuse an online challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A salute to Hardit Singh Malik, the Indian fighter pilot in WWI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Festival of stories for and by children from March 20-21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
An artistic ode to impermanence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They did everything possible to break our partnership: VVS Laxman looks back on India’s iconic 2001 Eden Gardens win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Koreans hope to keep late Samsung chief’s $1.8 billion art collection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahadevi Varma: The poet who broke free, and inspired others to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox