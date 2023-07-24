Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 24

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 24, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The evening of July 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

The dreaded Monday is back! But fret now for we won’t let its blues get onto you. Wondering how? Here’s the plan:

#JustForLaughs

What: Fatima Ayesha Live

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg

When: July 24

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

What: Baolis — Restoring Stepwells, Providing Life

Where: India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 22 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Live Performance Ft Mayank

Where: 38 Barracks, M-38, Connaught Place

When: July 24

Timing: 1pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue and Yellow Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Monday, July 24, 2023
