Blackout curtains block heat, not just light: 8 stylish picks to keep your home naturally cool in summer

Summer is here, and it's showing no mercy. You wake up at 6:00 AM thanks to harsh sunlight, and by noon, your room feels like a trapped glass box. Not ideal. Running the AC all day is not the answer either. It adds to your bills, and let’s be honest, it is not great for the planet. Small changes at home can actually make a difference. Blackout curtains are one of those fixes. Over the decade when I was designing homes, I realised these are not just underused, but most people in India are unsure of how to use them properly. People relate to blackout curtains as a tool used to block light. But what one does not realise is that they help reduce heat transfer through windows and also mute sound by a few decibels, making them more three-dimensional in their use than just to block light out from your home. Sunlight blocked by blackout curtains creates a cool, dim room, offering comfort and relief from intense summer heat outside. (Pexels.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

They block light, cut down heat, and make your space far more livable. At their core, they are tightly woven or layered fabrics designed to keep light out and comfort in.

What are blackout curtains? Regular curtains are like a thin cotton t-shirt, while blackout curtains are more like a high-tech sun shield. They are made from a special triple-weave fabric or have a clever backing that acts as a seal against the heat.

The best part is that they don't have to look heavy or dark. You can find them in crisp whites, soft pastels, or even fun prints. They can look perfectly light and breezy on your windows while still doing all the heavy lifting behind the scenes.