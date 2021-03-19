IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Bowled decisions: A tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami
(ICC via Getty Images)
(ICC via Getty Images)
art culture

Bowled decisions: A tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

India’s record-setting woman fast-bowler is 38, a living legend and still knocking down wickets. Over the years, she’s won over doubters, inspired and led by example.
READ FULL STORY
By Snehal Pradhan
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:45 PM IST

In the closing moments of India’s loss in the first ODI at Lucknow (on March 7), we caught a glimpse of how competitive Jhulan Goswami still is.

South Africa were perched at 172/1, just six shy of the winning target. Goswami brought the field in to deny easy singles. That gave Lizelle Lee, batting on 78, an easy boundary off the first ball, when Goswami drifted down leg.

Two runs to get. Goswami came back with an attempted yorker, which Lee bunted out. No run. The next was a fast, short of length ball, which Lee late cut, only to be blocked by short third. No run. Goswami then changed down, bowling an 85 kmph slower one. No run.

Lee, frustrated, allowed herself a smile. She had 62 balls more to get those two runs. Goswami’s face stayed deadly serious. She wasn’t giving up. There would be no winning runs in her over, not if she could help it.

***

There was a time when Goswami wanted just one wicket — just one — against her name, in an India shirt. First wickets are special to her.

Her first wicket in senior domestic cricket set her on the path to wearing that India shirt. It was 1999, a forgotten tournament in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. Goswami against Mithali Raj. Two titans, if teenagers could be called that, beginning their story. Raj had just made her debut for India and was opening the batting in that game.

She only lasted one ball, her stumps rearranged by Goswami, the fastest bowler in India.

It is the stuff of legend on the domestic circuit, as is the tale of Goswami bowling an untouchable over in an Under-19 tournament. With just two runs required by the opposition in the last over of the game, Goswami bowled a maiden. As the story goes, it was six hard-length balls outside off, and the batter’s bat came down after the ball had zoomed past, on all six occasions.

Growing up in Chakdaha, a small city by the Ganga in West Bengal, the cricket bug bit Goswami as she watched the 1992 men’s World Cup on TV. She began playing the game with her brothers, and practising by herself on the terrace of their home. Before she turned 15, she was boarding the 5.05 local at dawn every day to travel more than an hour to train in Kolkata.

Goswami earned her India cap at 19, and her ambition rearranged itself. Some credit goes to the Air India women’s cricket team, which now exists only in memory. The coaches there encouraged her natural pace, a stark divergence from the swing-dominated Indian women’s bowling of the time. Playing on a team where winning was a requirement also meant that her competitive streak flourished. It’s driven the girl from Chakadaha to 329 international wickets across formats.

She is today the world’s highest woman wicket-taker in the ODI format and the only woman fast bowler to have stayed in the field for coming on 20 years.

With every wicket she takes now, her record becomes a bit more rarefied.

***

I remember the first time I met Jhuludi. It was in my hometown of Pune, in the last game of her debut series in 2002. After India won that last game, my mentor, Amrita Shinde, introduced me to Jhulan. I had been following her and the series on TV. Until I saw her play, I’d been playing cricket for fun. Now I had a vision of where I wanted to be.

The next time our paths crossed was at a domestic game between our teams. I sat riveted through her entire first spell. Eventually the dream came true. I went from watcher to bowling partner. I discovered that even role models have role models, and hers was Glenn McGrath. It made perfect sense; his relentless accuracy was her goal.

For the 2009 World Cup, we were based in Sydney. One evening, I came down to the hotel lobby and sitting there was McGrath. I raced upstairs, fetched my camera, found Jhuludi in her room and said, “Neeche McGrath hai.” Now we were both sprinting.

He was still there. We got our photos. The next day, at training, I heard her say to herself, “Aaj mujhe McGrath ki tarah ball dalna hai.”

I’ve had the privilege of watching and recording some of Jhuludi’s milestones. I was her teammate as she took her 100th ODI wicket in Sri Lanka, my debut series. I recorded the relief in her voice after she passed Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s ODI record of 180 wickets (that game, criminally, was not televised). I was the only travelling media-person when she became the first woman to take 300 wickets across formats.

I was in the media centre at Lord’s as she bowled with all her heart in the 2017 World Cup Final.The emotion and desperation to win were palpable, yet tempered by experience. Her first spell read 5-2-9-0. She came back to disrupt England’s middle order, with a burst of three wickets across two spells. By the 40th over, she had figures of 10-3-23-3. As she took her cap from the umpire and walked away, I rose in my seat to give her a solitary standing ovation.

Press box decorum be damned. This could be the last time Jhuludi bowled in an ODI, I had thought. It wasn’t.

***

Goswami has given up T20s; if she could, she’d have become a Test specialist. But the India women’s team last played a Test six years ago.

She’s 38, closing in on 39. She’s slower but sharper, a merchant of muscle memory rather than just muscle. Time has mellowed her temper. In many ways, it’s now Jhulan vs Jhulan. Bruised heels, stray bone fragments, unwilling shoulders have seen her miss international games in the last five years.

Her white whale, winning a World Cup for India, still calls. In March 2022, she may net that one. But either way, her legacy is secure. The inspiration she has provided to countless, the example she has set for others, invaluable.

Even across that fraught border, in Pakistan, players such as Kainat Imtiaz have spoken of how they took up fast-bowling because of Jhulan.

As India lost 1-4 to the Proteas on March 17, she finished as highest wicket-taker in the series. As we marvel at the fact that she still does the heavy lifting, we can ask why there aren’t many youngsters nipping at her heels. But those are questions for another day.

Now is the time to recognise, with every ball she bowls, that we are watching an incredible athlete continue to redefine what is possible.

(Snehal Pradhan is a former India player turned commentator and writes a column for HT)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Oh, how the years go by: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:28 PM IST
At their college reunion, Alka and Bishamber met for the first time since they graduated
READ FULL STORY
Close
The author, photographed by a drone while descending into an ice-hole in Helsinki. (Photo: Sami Kero)
The author, photographed by a drone while descending into an ice-hole in Helsinki. (Photo: Sami Kero)
art culture

A dip in the Arctic: Sanjoy Narayan on his love for ice-swimming

By Sanjoy Narayan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Nothing can prepare you for the shock of stripping down and descending into an ice-hole in the dead of Finland’s winter. But after the shock comes a euphoria. There’s a reason ice-swimmers are addicted, and some won’t even warm up in a sauna afterwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Part of Enjoy Enjaami’s appeal comes from its lyrics, written by Arivu. “It’s about the sweat and blood of the ancestors of the world. The context is universal,” he says. Part of the appeal is the video. Shot in Arivu’s village in Tamil Nadu, luscious warm tones frame him and Dhee (above).
Part of Enjoy Enjaami’s appeal comes from its lyrics, written by Arivu. “It’s about the sweat and blood of the ancestors of the world. The context is universal,” he says. Part of the appeal is the video. Shot in Arivu’s village in Tamil Nadu, luscious warm tones frame him and Dhee (above).
art culture

Meet Arivu and Dhee, the duo behind the viral protest song Enjoy Enjaami

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
He’s a rapper from Tamil Nadu. She’s a Sri Lankan-Australian playback singer. Their song, with its unstoppable beat and luscious video, is just over a week old and already has over 31 million views on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(ICC via Getty Images)
(ICC via Getty Images)
art culture

Bowled decisions: A tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

By Snehal Pradhan
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:45 PM IST
India’s record-setting woman fast-bowler is 38, a living legend and still knocking down wickets. Over the years, she’s won over doubters, inspired and led by example.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The architect models his broken heart into a building plan. The Leewardists group gets its name from the term for the neglected side of a mountain or building. Leeward is the side that gets no wind or rain — and in structures, the rear, which often gets no design attention either.
The architect models his broken heart into a building plan. The Leewardists group gets its name from the term for the neglected side of a mountain or building. Leeward is the side that gets no wind or rain — and in structures, the rear, which often gets no design attention either.
art culture

Building on humour: Notes from life as an architect in India

By Natasha Rego
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Check out funny and heartfelt comics on the Leewardists pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, about constructing in a concrete jungle, with clients who shun creativity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi. She plays a small-town girl who also happens, occasionally, to be a fearsome chudail. The film has performed better than expected. “But my enthusiasm waned as the film descended into tedium — despite the strenuous efforts of its lead actors,” Chopra says.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi. She plays a small-town girl who also happens, occasionally, to be a fearsome chudail. The film has performed better than expected. “But my enthusiasm waned as the film descended into tedium — despite the strenuous efforts of its lead actors,” Chopra says.
art culture

Dark hall, bright future: Anupama Chopra on the return of moviegoing

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:25 PM IST
At the screening of the first major Hindi film to be released in the pandemic, viewers kept their masks on and were excited to be back. A look at what has changed, and what should.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Songkran festival takes place from April 13 to 15 and in a normal year crowds pack the streets, spraying water guns or flinging water from pick-up trucks in what has been described as the world's biggest water fight.(Pixabay)
The Songkran festival takes place from April 13 to 15 and in a normal year crowds pack the streets, spraying water guns or flinging water from pick-up trucks in what has been described as the world's biggest water fight.(Pixabay)
art culture

Thailand bars Songkran festival water fights again due to pandemic

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Thailand's Covid-19 task force said on Friday it will ban for a second year the street water fights that usually take place during celebrations for the upcoming Thai New Year due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The digital collage by the American artist Beeple, also known as Mike Winkelmann, a pioneer of the exploding virtual art market, sold for a record $69.3 million, Christie's announced on March 11, 2021. "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" is now the most expensive NFT -- non-fungible token, or collectible digital asset transformed using blockchain into something ownable -- ever sold. (AFP)
The digital collage by the American artist Beeple, also known as Mike Winkelmann, a pioneer of the exploding virtual art market, sold for a record $69.3 million, Christie's announced on March 11, 2021. "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" is now the most expensive NFT -- non-fungible token, or collectible digital asset transformed using blockchain into something ownable -- ever sold. (AFP)
art culture

Here's why the NFT craze actually does make sense

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The world is witnessing the beginning of a whole new genre of art and a new generation of art patrons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two up-and-coming designers presented their collections at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition -- a blend of physical and digital elements -- on Wednesday. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The two up-and-coming designers presented their collections at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition -- a blend of physical and digital elements -- on Wednesday. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Virtual shows open a new doorway for fashion world: Gen Next designers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Virtual shows could be a boon for the Indian fashion scene and open doors to a new world, believe Gen Next designers Wajahat Rather and Rahul Dasgupta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine appears during a performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on July 7, 2006. Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased out when his health declined and then fired for sexual improprieties, died March 9, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday, March 17. He was 77. (AP)
Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine appears during a performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on July 7, 2006. Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased out when his health declined and then fired for sexual improprieties, died March 9, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday, March 17. He was 77. (AP)
art culture

James Levine, Metropolitan Opera conductor for four decades, dies at 77

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
James Levine, who polished New York’s Metropolitan Opera into a world-renowned institution during four decades as conductor and director until he was fired for sexual harassment, has died. He was 77.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Herzog &amp; de Meuron building usually hosts one of the world's biggest art fairs in June, but last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic and this year's has been moved to September.(Unsplash)
The Herzog & de Meuron building usually hosts one of the world's biggest art fairs in June, but last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic and this year's has been moved to September.(Unsplash)
art culture

One year into pandemic, the art world adapts to survive

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The art world is reeling from the impact of lockdowns, travel bans and social distancing, and fairs like Art Basel suffered more than most. The business of buying and selling art is having to adapt to limit the damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stone tablet marking First Amendment freedoms finds new home(AP)
Stone tablet marking First Amendment freedoms finds new home(AP)
art culture

Stone tablet marking First Amendment to be shifted to Philadelphia

AP, Philadelphia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • A 50-ton marble tablet that showcases the First Amendment is being moved from Washington to Philadelphia where it will be placed across the Independence Hall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twelve months on, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown for England, she is cautiously preparing to re-open them from mid-May.(Pixabay)
Twelve months on, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown for England, she is cautiously preparing to re-open them from mid-May.(Pixabay)
art culture

Raising the curtain again: London theatres prepare to re-open a year on

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:15 PM IST
A year ago, Burns shut the doors to her six theatres, where shows like "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" and "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" played to crowds in London's West End, as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Walters Art Museum Hackerman House, Baltimore, United States. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
Walters Art Museum Hackerman House, Baltimore, United States. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
art culture

Founder of Baltimore art collection backed Confederate cause

AP, Baltimore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:02 PM IST
A founder of the Baltimore art collection that bears his name campaigned for the Confederate cause along with his son, a revelation that comes from a museum whose spokesman says it's trying to show its role in inequality over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - This file photo from Saturday March 16, 2019, shows Sharon Keely, left, of Dublin, viewing the St. Patrick's Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York. A largely virtual St. Patrick's Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city's first coronavirus casualties. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(AP)
FILE - This file photo from Saturday March 16, 2019, shows Sharon Keely, left, of Dublin, viewing the St. Patrick's Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York. A largely virtual St. Patrick's Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city's first coronavirus casualties. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(AP)
art culture

St Patrick's Day mostly virtua in New York City for second year due to Covid

AP, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Although the city's usual huge parade with floats and marching bands has been cancelled, a few dozen people are expected to march at 6 am to keep the tradition alive, a spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP