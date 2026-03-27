Bring spring indoors: 6 easy ways to create a calm, cosy home this summer
Want to beat the summer heat? Embrace calming, spring-like décor to keep your home feeling fresh, light, and effortlessly cool.
The transition from a bleak, chilling winter to a scorching summer finds its sweet spot in the much-coveted spring season. Flowers are in full bloom, the skies are bluer, the sun feels gentler on skin, paired with a soft, pleasant breeze. It is indeed an enjoyable time, and one's deepest wish is to hold on to it a little longer before summer arrives with an iron fist, knocking down your calmness with sweltering heat.
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But holding onto spring is not out of reach. You can revamp your interiors this season to evoke a calming, spring-like energy, even when it is sweltering hot outside.
Sidd Padda, co-founder of Magic Decor, shared a few hacks with HT Lifestyle to create a spring-inspired home.
He said, “Spring is more than a seasonal shift; it is an invitation to refresh the way a space feels. As natural light brightens and the air grows softer, small décor changes in colour, texture, and layout can instantly lift your mood and energise your surroundings.”
Summers can be draining, but a spring-based decor style can help you stay rejuvenated and revitalised indoors. Whether you are looking for a complete overhaul or, as Padda noted, a simple addition or update, even small changes can transform the look and feel of your room.
He listed these practical tips, turning your homes into whimsical, spring-coded interiors amidst brutal summers:
1. Start with a spring-ready feature wall
- Walls set the mood of a room, making them a great starting point for a seasonal refresh.
- Floral, pastel, or nature-inspired wallpapers can instantly soften a space and bring in a sense of spring.
- A custom accent wall featuring botanical patterns or delicate florals can add visual interest.
2. Let the room breathe with light and space
- Once your walls are refreshed, allow natural light to take centre stage.
- Sheer curtains, lighter blinds, or simply rearranging furniture to open up windows can instantly make the room feel more open and season-appropriate.
3. Bring in spring textures
- Swap out heavy winter fabrics for breathable cottons and linens.
- Light throws, pastel cushions, and textured bedding complement spring-inspired wallpapers, creating a cohesive look.
4. Add a touch of green
- Indoor plants or fresh florals pair especially well with nature-led wall designs.
- Even a single plant on a bedside table or shelf can add life and balance to the room, reinforcing the spring refresh.
5. Edit, don't overhaul
- Spring décor works best when it feels uncluttered.
- Clear out excess décor, then re-style surfaces with a few intentional pieces, books, ceramics, or framed art that align with your updated wall palette.
6. Warm lighting
- Soft lighting enhances both colour and texture.
- Table lamps or warm bulbs highlight wallpaper details in the evenings, making the space feel relaxed.
As summer raises the temperature, even if your interiors feel physically cool, they also need to feel visually cosy and calming. When you embrace a spring-inspired decor style, you bring in a sense of lightness, softness and ease that makes your space chic, cool and energised.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More