Bring spring indoors: 6 easy ways to create a calm, cosy home this summer

The transition from a bleak, chilling winter to a scorching summer finds its sweet spot in the much-coveted spring season. Flowers are in full bloom, the skies are bluer, the sun feels gentler on skin, paired with a soft, pleasant breeze. It is indeed an enjoyable time, and one's deepest wish is to hold on to it a little longer before summer arrives with an iron fist, knocking down your calmness with sweltering heat.



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Refresh your interiors more in tune with spring season.

But holding onto spring is not out of reach. You can revamp your interiors this season to evoke a calming, spring-like energy, even when it is sweltering hot outside.



Sidd Padda, co-founder of Magic Decor, shared a few hacks with HT Lifestyle to create a spring-inspired home.

He said, “Spring is more than a seasonal shift; it is an invitation to refresh the way a space feels. As natural light brightens and the air grows softer, small décor changes in colour, texture, and layout can instantly lift your mood and energise your surroundings.”

Summers can be draining, but a spring-based decor style can help you stay rejuvenated and revitalised indoors. Whether you are looking for a complete overhaul or, as Padda noted, a simple addition or update, even small changes can transform the look and feel of your room.



He listed these practical tips, turning your homes into whimsical, spring-coded interiors amidst brutal summers: