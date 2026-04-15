Can't bear the heat at home? Here's how to turn it into a cool and comfy retreat without relying on air conditioning
ACs seem like the only way to get through summers in India. However, you can optimise your home's cooling system by addressing how heat gets trapped inside
Summers in India can be relentless, with intense heat waves often making it feel like the only escape is staying indoors in air-conditioned spaces. These peak summer days are not just uncomfortable – they also put considerable strain on how our homes retain and manage heat. However, beyond relying on air conditioners and coolers, there are some effective ways to keep your home naturally cooler and more comfortable.
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HT Lifestyle reached out to Ankit Modi, managing director of Durakraft Extrusions – one of India’s leading manufacturers of uPVC windows – who points out that most people overlook a major source of heat ingress: their windows, while continuing to rely on air conditioning as the primary solution.
He explains, “A large portion of unwanted heat enters a room through inefficient or outdated window systems. Poor sealing, inferior materials, and suboptimal design allow excessive solar heat gain, directly impacting indoor comfort, increasing energy consumption, and reducing overall living efficiency.”
What is the solution?
According to Ankit, the solution goes beyond simply replacing windows – it lies in investing in high-performance uPVC window systems designed for superior insulation, airtight sealing, and controlled ventilation.{{/usCountry}}
According to Ankit, the solution goes beyond simply replacing windows – it lies in investing in high-performance uPVC window systems designed for superior insulation, airtight sealing, and controlled ventilation.{{/usCountry}}
He highlights, “Modern uPVC windows are designed with multi-chambered profiles that act as thermal barriers, significantly reducing heat transfer. Combined with advanced sealing systems, they minimise hot air infiltration and prevent the escape of conditioned air – creating a more stable and comfortable indoor environment while reducing dependence on artificial cooling.”
Choosing the right window design{{/usCountry}}
He highlights, “Modern uPVC windows are designed with multi-chambered profiles that act as thermal barriers, significantly reducing heat transfer. Combined with advanced sealing systems, they minimise hot air infiltration and prevent the escape of conditioned air – creating a more stable and comfortable indoor environment while reducing dependence on artificial cooling.”
Choosing the right window design{{/usCountry}}
The managing director emphasises that choosing the right window design is equally critical, noting that different styles are tailored to suit specific spaces, functions, and ventilation needs.
Sliding windows{{/usCountry}}
The managing director emphasises that choosing the right window design is equally critical, noting that different styles are tailored to suit specific spaces, functions, and ventilation needs.
Sliding windows{{/usCountry}}
These are ideal for spaces where efficiency and minimalism are key. They offer a sleek, modern aesthetic while ensuring consistent ventilation. With well-engineered sealing, they effectively minimise heat ingress without compromising on ease of operation.
Casement windows
These are among the most efficient options when it comes to insulation. Their compression sealing creates a near-airtight closure, effectively blocking external heat. When opened, they allow maximum airflow, helping to quickly flush out trapped warm air.
Tilt and turn windows
This option offers a premium, highly versatile solution. The tilt function provides controlled ventilation – allowing fresh air in while limiting direct heat entry – while the turn function enables full opening for complete air exchange. This makes it especially well-suited for bedrooms and high-comfort living spaces.
Solar control strategies
Beyond window systems, interior solar-control strategies can further enhance cooling efficiency at home. This includes choosing the right curtains – reflective fabrics, for instance, help deflect heat – and adopting thoughtful spatial planning that minimises heat traps and promotes better airflow.
Ankit notes, “Light-coloured or reflective curtains help deflect solar radiation instead of absorbing it, thereby reducing heat buildup within the room. Equally important is spatial planning. Overcrowded interiors can trap heat and restrict airflow. A clean, well-organised layout promotes better air circulation, which naturally improves thermal comfort. Indoor plants can complement this environment by enhancing air quality and adding a sense of calm, though the primary impact always lies in structural efficiency and design.”
Ultimately, however, he highlights that keeping your home cool is more about minimising heat entry and optimising airflow through intelligent design than simply adding more cooling.
Ankit concludes, “With the right combination of advanced uPVC window systems and thoughtful space planning, any living space can be transformed into a comfortable, energy-efficient summer retreat.”