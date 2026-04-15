Can't bear the heat at home? Here's how to turn it into a cool and comfy retreat without relying on air conditioning

Summers in India can be relentless, with intense heat waves often making it feel like the only escape is staying indoors in air-conditioned spaces. These peak summer days are not just uncomfortable – they also put considerable strain on how our homes retain and manage heat. However, beyond relying on air conditioners and coolers, there are some effective ways to keep your home naturally cooler and more comfortable. Windows are one of the major sources of heat ingress, that most people overlook. (Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Ankit Modi, managing director of Durakraft Extrusions – one of India’s leading manufacturers of uPVC windows – who points out that most people overlook a major source of heat ingress: their windows, while continuing to rely on air conditioning as the primary solution.

He explains, “A large portion of unwanted heat enters a room through inefficient or outdated window systems. Poor sealing, inferior materials, and suboptimal design allow excessive solar heat gain, directly impacting indoor comfort, increasing energy consumption, and reducing overall living efficiency.”

What is the solution? According to Ankit, the solution goes beyond simply replacing windows – it lies in investing in high-performance uPVC window systems designed for superior insulation, airtight sealing, and controlled ventilation.

He highlights, “Modern uPVC windows are designed with multi-chambered profiles that act as thermal barriers, significantly reducing heat transfer. Combined with advanced sealing systems, they minimise hot air infiltration and prevent the escape of conditioned air – creating a more stable and comfortable indoor environment while reducing dependence on artificial cooling.”

Choosing the right window design The managing director emphasises that choosing the right window design is equally critical, noting that different styles are tailored to suit specific spaces, functions, and ventilation needs.

Sliding windows These are ideal for spaces where efficiency and minimalism are key. They offer a sleek, modern aesthetic while ensuring consistent ventilation. With well-engineered sealing, they effectively minimise heat ingress without compromising on ease of operation.

Casement windows These are among the most efficient options when it comes to insulation. Their compression sealing creates a near-airtight closure, effectively blocking external heat. When opened, they allow maximum airflow, helping to quickly flush out trapped warm air.