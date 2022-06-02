Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Cholita Mona Lisa: Bolivian artist gives famed portrait indigenous makeover
art culture

Cholita Mona Lisa: Bolivian artist gives famed portrait indigenous makeover

Claudia Callizaya's newest piece of art is a take on the Mona Lisa as a local indigenous cholita woman.
Claudia Callizaya, 32, a Bolivian painter known as Claudina, works on cholita-style Mona Lisa painting, at the El Alto Public University, in El Alto, Bolivia May 21, 2022. Picture taken May 21, 2022.&nbsp;(REUTERS/Claudia Morales)
Claudia Callizaya, 32, a Bolivian painter known as Claudina, works on cholita-style Mona Lisa painting, at the El Alto Public University, in El Alto, Bolivia May 21, 2022. Picture taken May 21, 2022. (REUTERS/Claudia Morales)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 04:14 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | | Posted by Parmita Uniyal

High in Bolivia's Andean mountains, surrounded by small thatched roofed houses and sheep, Claudia Callizaya, 32, makes the final brushstroke to her newest piece of art: a take on the "Mona Lisa" as a local indigenous cholita woman. (Also read: Inside the metaverse: Watch out for real threats in the virtual world)

Her adaptation has the same steady gaze as in Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece portrait and a similar nose. But on her head is the traditional bowler hat of Bolivia's cholitas and she is wrapped in a colorful Andean shawl.

"There are many women in the world, with different types of clothing. I'm Cholita, and I said the Mona Lisa has to be a Cholita, just like me," Callizaya said.

Callizaya's love of art began when she used stones from the fields near her home to paint on. Now the single mother of two paints on canvas after getting a college degree in fine art.

Cholitas, usually indigenous Aymara or Quechua women, are generally from poor farming communities and have long faced marginalization in the Andean nation, which has the highest percentage of indigenous people in Latin America.

She originally wanted to be a teacher, first studying education at a public college in El Alto, but found her vocation taking classes in art history where she learned about famous works like the "Venus de Milo" sculpture and the Mona Lisa.

At the college, she came up with the idea of incorporating famous icons of feminine beauty with the features and clothing of Aymara women like herself.

"I painted the Mona Lisa, with earrings, a cholita hat, and a blanket ..., dressing the Mona Lisa as an Andean woman," she said. The portrait featured Bolivian aguayo cloth, a multi-colored material often used to carry infants.

Callizaya's family fully embraces her ambitions.

"When I see my daughter drawing and painting, I feel really happy," said Marcelina Mamani, her elderly mother. "I always cried and asked God to give her this gift."

Since April, Callizaya has moved away from farming to work full time at the local ministry of culture, and sold one of her two Cholita Mona Lisa paintings in a student exhibition.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mona lisa
mona lisa
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out