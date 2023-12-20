Christmas 2023: Easy DIY Christmas tree decor ideas that will transform your home into a festive paradise

Christmas is already here. It falls annually on December 25. There is a bit of chill in the air and the joy of festive spirit in every corner. While kids are excited for their Christmas holidays, adults are gearing up to spend time enjoying the festive cheer with their loved ones. Days leading up to Christmas are spent shopping gifts for family and close ones, preparing sweets for the festivities, whipping up plum cake, and decorating our homes. One of the most important parts of these preparations is getting a Christmas tree and then adorning it with pretty adornments to add festive cheer and make your home look welcoming and cosy. But if you're still undecided on how to decorate your Christmas tree, take inspiration from our list of easy DIY (Do it yourself) Christmas tree décor ideas that will transform your home into a festive paradise. Check out these easy DIY Christmas tree décor ideas to transform your home into a festive paradise. (Pexels)

Easy DIY Christmas tree décor ideas

Christmas Tree of Memories

Christmas is all about creating memories with your loved ones. The best way to visit fond old memories during this festive time is by getting precious moments with your family members on Polaroid prints and hanging them as ornaments on your trees. It will be as special as it sounds.

A Floral Christmas Tree

If you love flowers and colours and ornaments aren't your thing, then this cheerful DIY is just for you. Gather all your favourite flowers in different shades and customise your decorations. You can arrange the flowers in a swirl pattern or use them like ornaments by hanging them on the tree. We recommend using various sizes of flowers for the ultimate festive-looking tree.

Christmas Tree Greenery

If Christmas is all about adding some fresh greenery to the cosy corners of your home, then try this DIY. All you need to do is glue or hang tree branches to wooden dowels on your wall and stack them in the Christmas tree shape. You can also decorate this DIY tree with lights, twinkling stars, and ornaments of your choice.

White/Red Themed Christmas Tree

White and red are the colours that we associate with Christmas. So, why not theme your decorations around these colour palettes? You can either have white or red-themed decorations on your Christmas tree or mix these two colours by incorporating them into your choice of ornaments.

A Golden Christmas

For those who believe in the ideology - Go big or go home, this DIY is for you. Get all the shimmering golden sphere ornaments you can get your hands on, and deck up your tree with them. If you want to go extra get ribbons, lights, cherry wines and more in golden hue.