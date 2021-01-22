IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / City of London to remove statues linked to slavery trade
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
art culture

City of London to remove statues linked to slavery trade

The City of London on Thursday approved the removal from its ceremonial Guildhall home of statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sector's historic role in slavery.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:21 PM IST

The City of London on Thursday approved the removal from its ceremonial Guildhall home of statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sector's historic role in slavery.

The move, voted through by the City's elected representatives, is part of a wider debate over how Britain remembers and represents its history, sparked by the spontaneous toppling of a slave trader's statue in the city of Bristol during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.

"The view of members was that removing and re-siting statues linked to slavery is an important milestone in our journey towards a more inclusive and diverse City," the City's political leader Catherine McGuinness said.

Cass was a member of parliament and merchant in transatlantic slave trading during the early 1700s. Beckford was two times Lord Mayor of London in the 18th century and had plantations in Jamaica with slaves.

Last summer's turmoil caused the Church of England, the Bank of England, an Oxford University college and other institutions to grapple with what they should do about historical legacies such as monuments to people involved in slavery or colonialism.

That has sparked a backlash from the ruling Conservative Party, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson accusing those wanting to remove statues of engaging in "a great lie, a distortion of our history" by seeking to "photoshop" the cultural landscape.

On Saturday, the minister for local government, Robert Jenrick, said in a newspaper column he would change the law to require "proper process" in order to prevent monuments from being "removed on a whim or at the behest of a baying mob".

In London's predominantly white financial sector, the Black Lives Matter protests increased pressure to better reflect the wider population's ethnic diversity.

Britain's financial services and City minister John Glen told a conference on Thursday that the Race at Work Charter launched in 2018 had attracted 50 firms to sign up to commit to tackling barriers.

But Tony Sewell, chair of a Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities that is due to report soon, said the focus should be on developing all talent and not on what he described as a "mini industry" of diversity and inclusion services.

"I would challenge companies today not to get too worried about this whole idea of doing lots and lots of diversity stuff," Sewell said.

"I would ask the harder question. How is their talent being developed? I am fairly cynical about charter sign-ups and tick boxes, which are easy to do," Sewell said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
slavery in uk black lives matter

Related Stories

Artists, activists rush to save Black Lives Matter murals(Twitter/ryano891)
Artists, activists rush to save Black Lives Matter murals(Twitter/ryano891)
art culture

Black Lives Matter murals to be preserved as expressions of anger and pain born of outrage over racial injustice

By Associated Press | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz | Indianapolis
UPDATED ON DEC 14, 2020 09:07 AM IST
“These walls speak. They’re the expressions of communities. We want these feelings, hopes, calls to action to live on”: Two Black women form Save the Boards to Memorialize the Movement, part of a push to preserve the Black Lives Matter murals
READ FULL STORY
Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 13, 2020 England's Jofra Archer reacts Martin Rickett/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 13, 2020 England's Jofra Archer reacts Martin Rickett/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
cricket

England have not forgotten Black Lives Matter movement: Jofra Archer

By Press Trust of India | London
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2020 10:41 AM IST
The BLM is a political and social movement, advocating non-violent civil disobedience in protest against incidents of police brutality and racially motivated violence against black people.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
art culture

Odisha CM inaugurates 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
art culture

City of London to remove statues linked to slavery trade

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The City of London on Thursday approved the removal from its ceremonial Guildhall home of statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sector's historic role in slavery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
art culture

Odisha govt finalises draft plan for beautification work of Konark temple

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it will undertake a heritage project for beautification work at the famous Konark Sun Temple and development of its periphery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khamari’s Microbial Peacock (above) won second prize at the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) annual agar art contest in December.
Khamari’s Microbial Peacock (above) won second prize at the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) annual agar art contest in December.
art culture

Art created in a petri dish in India has just won an international award

By Harikrishnan Nair
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Researcher Balaram Khamari “plants” live bacteria in a jelly-like substance called agar, to create agar art in intricate patterns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resolution condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects ... by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias,” often resulting in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items.(Usplash)
The resolution condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects ... by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias,” often resulting in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items.(Usplash)
art culture

UN approves global conference on protecting religious sites

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning damage and destruction of religious sites and asking the secretary-general to convene a global conference to spearhead public support for safeguarding places of religious heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ(Wikipedia)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ(Wikipedia)
art culture

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The studio that teaches design and restoration to a new generation of fan-makers was placed on France’s intangible heritage list last year.(AP)
The studio that teaches design and restoration to a new generation of fan-makers was placed on France’s intangible heritage list last year.(AP)
art culture

Virus pushes storied Paris fan museum to brink of folding

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Just like the leaves of its gilded fans, France’s storied fan-making museum could fold and vanish. The splendid Musee de l’Eventail in Paris, classed as a historical monument, is the cultural world’s latest coronavirus victim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Galvao said independent artistes in Brazil are "facing a difficult moment", with lack of funding, growing censorship and spaces of art being shut down. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Galvao said independent artistes in Brazil are "facing a difficult moment", with lack of funding, growing censorship and spaces of art being shut down. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Gustavo Galvao's new film is about resisting, fighting through art

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Brazilian filmmaker Gustavo Galvao says his latest movie "We Still Have the Deep Black Night" is a reflection of the current political climate of the country and aims to fight censorship and dictatorship through art.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.(Yahoo)
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.(Yahoo)
art culture

Snow sculpting competition begins in Gulmarg

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:55 AM IST
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a Chinese surveying team head for the summit of Mount Everest. (AP File Photo )
Members of a Chinese surveying team head for the summit of Mount Everest. (AP File Photo )
world news

Nepal to turn Everest trash into art to highlight mountain’s garbage blight

Reuters, Kathmandu
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Used oxygen bottles, torn tents, ropes, broken ladders, cans and plastic wrappers discarded by climbers and trekkers litter the 8,848.86 metre (29,032 feet) tall peak and the surrounding areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Long after the sun sets on a quiet farm in the Dutch town Lelystad, one of its fields comes to life with a beautiful display of red, blue and ultraviolet LED light beaming across its crop of leeks.(Reuters)
Long after the sun sets on a quiet farm in the Dutch town Lelystad, one of its fields comes to life with a beautiful display of red, blue and ultraviolet LED light beaming across its crop of leeks.(Reuters)
art culture

Crops' chance to shine in 'Grow' project by artist Roosegaarde

Reuters, Rotterdam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The installation pairing the plants' natural beauty with the futuristic LED show is part of "Grow", artist Daan Roosegaarde's latest project intended as an homage to farmers and to inspire them to experiment with artificial light in outdoor farming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The giant blimp that depicts the outgoing president as a 'diaper-clad baby' with a cellphone. (ANI)
The giant blimp that depicts the outgoing president as a 'diaper-clad baby' with a cellphone. (ANI)
art culture

'Trump Baby' blimp to live on in a UK museum

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:30 AM IST
A blimp of the outgoing US President Donald Trump -- known as 'Trump Baby'-- which has travelled across the world in protest of Trump and his administration would be retired at a British museum when he leaves the Oval Office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha, the name 'Pattachitra' has evolved from the Sanskrit words 'patta' (canvas) and 'chitra' (picture).(ANI)
One of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha, the name 'Pattachitra' has evolved from the Sanskrit words 'patta' (canvas) and 'chitra' (picture).(ANI)
art culture

Odisha's oldest, most popular art form 'Pattachitra' preserved in Raghurajpur

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Odisha's traditional art form 'Pattachitra', which dates back to 5 BC, continues to live on in India's first heritage village Raghurajpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Now, the pink viburnum is in bloom, and forsythia buds poke out between the bronze forms.(AP)
Now, the pink viburnum is in bloom, and forsythia buds poke out between the bronze forms.(AP)
art culture

Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:44 AM IST
There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew: The famous Rodin Museum sculpture gardens is reopening to visitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It will boost tourism immensely as people not just from Tripura, but also other parts of the country are coming as the Airport is in the vicinity of the village," added Chand. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
"It will boost tourism immensely as people not just from Tripura, but also other parts of the country are coming as the Airport is in the vicinity of the village," added Chand. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
art culture

Poush Parban Fair concludes in Tripura

AP, Lankamura (tripura) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:23 AM IST
The three-day Poush Parban fair, concluded in Lankamura village of West Tripura District on Sunday. The fair, held for the first time, aims to revive the traditional arts, crafts and cuisine of the state, besides promoting tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP