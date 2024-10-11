Cosmetic surgeon uses math equation to find top 10 handsome male celebs in world: Guess Shah Rukh Khan's spot

A facial cosmetic surgeon recently used a mathematical equation called the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty to find the world’s Top 10 handsome male celebrities. The list features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount, and even Shah Rukh Khan. It was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva. Check out the list below. Shah Rukh Khan came in the tenth spot on the list.

Top 10 most handsome men in the world

Here are the top 10 most handsome men in the world and their Golden Ratio scores:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – 93.04%

Lucien Laviscount – 92.41%

Paul Mescal – 92.38%

Robert Pattison – 92.15%

Jack Lowden – 90.33%

George Clooney – 89.9%

Nicholas Hoult – 89.84%

Charles Melton – 88.46%

Idris Elba – 87.94%

Shah Rukh Khan – 86.76%

What is the Golden Ratio?

The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks to measure beauty. According to Dr De Silva, Leonardo Da Vinci used the ratio to find the perfect human male body in his famous work.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Shah Rukh Khan's Golden Ratio. (londonfacialplasticsurgery.co.uk)

For Shah Rukh Khan, who gained the tenth spot, Dr De Silva, “The king of Bollywood has been one of India’s biggest stars for the last three decades. He is still striking looking at 58, and is ageing wonderfully. He scored very highly for his lips and wonderfully square chin but missed out on a higher position due to the shape of his nose.”

Talking about Aaron winning the first spot, Dr De Silva said, “Aaron was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.” He added, “What makes Aaron so exceptional is the overall shape of his face, which, with a score of 99.2%, is only 0.8% off being perfect. The width and length of his nose are almost perfect, too, at 98.8%. He also has a beautifully sculpted chin, scoring 95%.”