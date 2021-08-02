Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show's voice artist passes away at 81
'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show's voice artist passes away at 81(Twitter/cutscenecutie/LeonEngine)
'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show's voice artist passes away at 81(Twitter/cutscenecutie/LeonEngine)
art culture

'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show's voice artist passes away at 81

Thea White, best known for voicing Muriel Bagge on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show, passes away at 81 after undergoing a second surgery related to liver cancer.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 07:07 PM IST

Veteran voice actor Thea White is no more.

According to Variety, Thea, best known for voicing Muriel Bagge on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show, passed away on July 30. She was 81.

The news of Thea's demise was shared by her brother John Zitzner on his Facebook page, saying that the actor had died two days after undergoing a second surgery related to liver cancer.

Speaking more about Thea, she rose to fame after giving her voice to Muriel Bagge, the elderly woman who adopts Courage into the family despite the grumpy attitude of her husband, Eustace.

Late Thea had voiced Muriel in all episodes of the series, which ran for four seasons from 1999 to 2002. Thea also voiced the popular character in several spin-offs.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cartoon cartoon show voice artist artist liver cancer + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.