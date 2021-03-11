Croatia's Museum of Illusion goes global
The Museum of Illusions in Zagreb has in reality grown into the world's biggest chain of private museums, offering fun as well education as it explores different perspectives in the human mind.
The museum displays a number of optical illusions such as water flowing uphill in defiance of gravity, a maze of mirrors, or climbing the ceiling.
"The illusions are entertaining and brilliant reminders that our perception of the world is sometimes just a perception" the museum says.
The Museum of Illusions opened in 2015 after two years of preparations inspired by the "Brain Games" TV show on the National Geographic channel.
"It was an idea about exploring the human mind in a different way," said Roko Zivkovic, the museum's owner and founder.
The museum has now become one of the most visited in the Croatian capital and has opened up franchises overseas due to the interest shown by foreign visitors.
"In these almost six years we turned into the biggest museum chain in the world with a presence in 30 places," Zivkovic said.
The locations include Paris, New York, Dubai, Toronto, Vienna and Shanghai.
"Even during this pandemic period we managed to open eight museums elsewhere." Zivkovic said.
However, business was not entirely unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Now we can receive here in Zagreb 20 or 30 visitors at a time, depending on the restrictions. The number of visitors fell as tourists and school groups at the moment do not come for a visit as before," Zivkovic said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where workers unite: Kerala to get India’s first labour movement museum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Helping a star to shine: Meet the woman who lit up Mumbai’s Rajabai clock tower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Make your spaces fit you better: Tips from environmental psychologist Lily Bernheimer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the shades: Notes from a formerly colour-blind artist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It was the game that changed my career: Harbhajan Singh looks back on the 2001 Eden Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the composer creating a crowdsourced soundmap of the world in lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deja-view: The best time-loop movies and shows for one lifetime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to politely refuse an online challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A salute to Hardit Singh Malik, the Indian fighter pilot in WWI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Festival of stories for and by children from March 20-21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
An artistic ode to impermanence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They did everything possible to break our partnership: VVS Laxman looks back on India’s iconic 2001 Eden Gardens win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sparring for the shield: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Koreans hope to keep late Samsung chief’s $1.8 billion art collection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahadevi Varma: The poet who broke free, and inspired others to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox