Culture festival 'Arth' to be held virtually
'Arth', a multi-regional festival known for celebrating the true essence of "indic thought and philosophy", will be held virtually this year, the organisers of the event announced on Tuesday.
The two-day festival, now in its third edition, will be held in Kolkata this Saturday and Sunday, and in New Delhi on March 19-20.
"The essence of 'Arth' is to inspire people to rediscover the diversity and richness of Indian art and culture with carefully-curated discussions.
"We received a phenomenal response for the previous editions of 'Arth' and we are excited to present the third edition of the culture fest in a digital format, which the audiences can witness from the safety and comfort of their homes," Shreyasi Goenka, founder and director of the festival, said.
Some of the prominent names taking part in the festival's Kolkata edition include West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP MPs Subramanian Swamy and Swapan Dasgupta, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, lyricist Irshad Kamil and singer Ila Arun.
According to the organiser, the speakers attending the Kolkata edition of the festival will share their experiences and perspective on varied topics like the Assembly election, 125 years of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and actor Soumitra Chatterjee and the city's unparalleled love for sports, among others.
The list of speakers for the Delhi edition will be out soon, they added.
"With 'Arth' in its third edition, even as we are striving to retain the essence of this festival by bringing to our audience the best that our heritage has to offer as always, we are also trying to help society look beyond the pandemic and give people the confidence to reboot cultural activities," said Vikram Sampath, historian and director of the festival.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture festival 'Arth' to be held virtually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Travolta selling $5m oceanic mansion he shared with late wife Kelly Preston
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banksy's balloon girl and Kate Moss photo top bill at London art sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World
- Though last year's competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year but virtually with preliminary rounds in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and finalists to gather at Walt Disney World in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stories I Must Tell: Kabir Bedi to 'pour heart into' his memoir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To 'reclaim a little neurological bandwidth', Jim Carrey halts political comics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book, The Lost Soul, hits bookstores
- Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk experiments with form and translates The Lost Soul, from Polish to English and merged with illustrations to produce a picture book to attract readers of various ages and backgrounds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese tea shop apologises for cups and teabags sporting sexist slogans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh calls Hunar Haat an opportunity of 'vocal for local' amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manhattan's Charging Bull sculptor Arturo Di Modica dies at 80
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam organises winter carnival to attract tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox