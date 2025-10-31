Cute creations: Make your own Amigurumi friends

People have been stepping into the colorful world of amigurumi, a beloved form of Japanese needle art that combines creativity, mindfulness, and kawaii (cute) culture. The word amigurumi combines ami (crocheted or knitted) and nuigurumi (stuffed doll). Guided by experienced instructors, you’ll learn the techniques and traditions behind these charming crochet figures. These workshops held across various cities in India offer not just a craft, but a window into Japan’s culture of patience, and handmade beauty. Amigurumi creations

'Japanese amigurumi is characterized by its kawaii (cute) aesthetic'

Juli Singh, host, who conducts workshops at Small World explains the difference between Amigurumi and traditional crochet saying, "Amigurumi focuses on creating three-dimensional stuffed figures such as superheroes or anime characters, while traditional crochet or knitting typically produces flat or wearable items like scarves, sweaters, or blankets. Beginners should focus on mastering fundamental techniques such as the magic ring, single crochet, increases, decreases, and color changes before attempting complex designs.Japanese amigurumi is characterized by its kawaii (cute) aesthetic." This is achieved through design principles like exaggerated proportions—typically a large head and small body and features such as oversized eyes to enhance expressiveness."

'Teaching Amigurumi isn’t just technical, it’s emotional too'

Come with an open mind and a willingness to learn. Amigurumi is a slow, detailed craft that teaches patience and precision. Speaking about what to expect in these workshops, Anjali Dulwani founder of Loombastic studios says, "In our workshops, we focus on getting every stitch right, sometimes that means redoing or 'frogging' your work until it’s perfect. That effort is what makes the final piece so rewarding. The joy lies in the process of mastering the technique and seeing your own progress with every project. Japanese Amigurumi focuses on creating tight, three-dimensional forms using single crochet stitches worked in continuous spirals. Unlike traditional crochet, which is often loose and flat, Amigurumi relies on tension control to sculpt shapes. One key distinction is the use of yarn under instead of yarn over in a single crochet, this makes the stitches tighter and neater, giving the toy its firm and polished look. Pattern reading and shaping are also very characteristic of Japanese Amigurumi, almost like sculpting with yarn."

Box- Yarn Tips for Amigurumi

Keep your tension steady — not too tight or too loose. Find a rhythm that feels natural to your hands.

Hold your hook the same way each time to keep your stitches even. Count your stitches often — it helps your shapes stay neat and balanced.

Choose a smaller hook for tighter stitches that hold the stuffing in place.

Smooth cotton or cotton-blend yarn is perfect for beginners—it’s easy to work with and shows every stitch clearly.

Skip fuzzy yarn at first; it can hide your stitches and make learning tricky.

Most importantly, keep practicing! With each project, your tension, shaping, and confidence will grow.

Tips for Attaching Small Parts Securely

Pin pieces first to check their placement before you start sewing.

Use the yarn tail from the piece itself—it’s sturdier and blends in perfectly.

Sew with small, tight stitches around the edge to keep everything firmly in place.

Add a little stuffing before closing so the shape stays even and soft.

Weave the ends neatly inside the body to keep your work strong and tidy.

(Tips by Sneha Deb Barma, instructor at Small world)

‘There are no shortcuts’

“There are no shortcuts when it comes to joining the parts. I use plenty of ball pins to position all the pieces in place before stitching them together. I also make sure to take a short break after positioning the parts so I can start joining them with a fresh mind.” says Mehina Sunaise, instructor