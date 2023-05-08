Creating a stylish home involves combining elements of design, personal taste and functionality since a stylish home is a reflection of your personality and should make you feel comfortable and inspired. Experiment with different elements, trust your instincts and have fun creating a space that truly feels like home. Decorating your house on a budget: Tips and tricks for a stylish home (Photo by Ries Bosch on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Founder and CEO of Kalyanam Furniture, suggested some tips to help you achieve a stylish and inviting home and said, “Filling your home with colours, materials and artwork that you love is a good way to show off your personality and sense of style. A cushion upholstered in a playful floral fabric and a new coat of paint can bring a tufted bench back to life. A few coordinating throw pillows complete the look.”

He recommended, “That basic console table in your attic that has been gathering dust? Indeed, it can undoubtedly be transformed into an ice breaker. For a design-forward appearance, cover it in a bold paint colour like this fuchsia one. Install wall-to-wall floating shelves to make room for natural light and your favourite decor items. To add interest, consider using a variety of materials, heights and shapes when styling objects.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Umesh Singh, Director at Tara Candles, advised, “When it comes to decorating on a budget, one great way to add a cozy and inviting touch to your home is with candles. Not only are they budget-friendly but they can also create a warm and relaxing atmosphere. Look for candles in neutral or versatile scents that can be used year-round, and consider purchasing them in bulk to save money. You can also get creative with candle holders, using items you already have or finding unique pieces at thrift stores or flea markets.”

He added, “Another budget-friendly tip for decorating your home is to focus on functional pieces that can serve multiple purposes. For example, an ottoman or storage bench can provide both extra seating and storage space, while also serving as a decorative element. Additionally, consider investing in versatile decor pieces like throw pillows or area rugs that can be easily switched out to refresh your space without breaking the bank. Overall, decorating your home on a budget requires a little bit of creativity and resourcefulness. By focusing on functional pieces, utilizing affordable decor items like candles, and getting creative with DIY projects, you can create a stylish and inviting home that reflects your unique personality and style.”