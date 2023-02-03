Deep tech: Where India stands, and what’s at stake

There’s a reason why the US and China have been sabre-rattling around Taiwan lately. And it’s not the same reason as 20 years ago. Back then, these were grandstanding exercises, the distant US making noises to keep the neighbourhood in check

Today, there’s a very real fear that China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan, as US President Joe Biden put it, would give the economic giant a terrifying edge. Because Taiwan is no longer a somewhat strategically significant strip of land. It is the heart of the world’s semiconductor industry.

What’s worrying is that India isn’t even a part of this conversation. We’ve known, since the early months of the pandemic, that the new battlegrounds between nations – allies, enemies and frenemies – would be technology, data and related resources (scientific advances, rare earth elements). In other words, deep tech and deep science.

If India doesn’t play its deep-tech cards right, this part of the world could become a stomping ground for superpowers, and India could end up as a place these superpowers go to test new technologies, acquire cheap manufacturing capabilities, all while sharing none of the core know-how.

“The US and China will not want to waste time and resources on physical conflicts. They would much rather focus on artificial intelligence (AI), deep tech, and other fundamental technologies. The problem is that countries such as India could end up becoming a testing ground for their lab experiments and proof-of-concepts,” says a veteran banker who advises the government of India on monetary policy.

When seen from this perspective, the news that Qualcomm is at work to set up semiconductor-manufacturing plants in India is not cause for celebration. Rather, it is a reminder that India does not yet have the wherewithal to produce such chips on its own at scale. The good news is that people in the establishment understand and acknowledge that there is urgent work to be done in this domain.

“Deep tech has acquired geostrategic significance,” says Pankaj Jain of Saka Ventures, a New York-based seed stage fund that invests in fintech, data/analytics, SaaS, blockchain and other startups.

“Given the overall geopolitical context, India is getting serious about deep tech, more now than even 10 years ago,” adds N Dayasindhu, CEO of the Bengaluru-based Itihaasa Research and Digital, a not-for-profit company that studies the evolution of technology and business domains.

Breaking it down

What is deep tech, deep science? Definitions are still evolving – a broad one states that it is technology based on tangible engineering innovation or scientific discoveries, not focused on end-user services but rather on problem-solving – but examples abound. Take the pharmaceutical industry. A new molecule is deep science. Take automobiles. Inventing new materials to create new kinds of brake linings, that’s deep tech.

“In India, we can manufacture well. But how many molecules have we created?” asks Dayasindhu. Over the past decade, there’s one he can think of, he adds, Saroglitazar by Cipla, for a drug to treat Type 2 diabetes. By comparison, in 2020 alone, China filed at least 20 drug patents.

When it comes to the Information Technology (IT) ecosystem, India transitioned from offering IT services to offering solutions that lie on the cloud and in the area of SaaS (Software as a Service). But why did India not start to work on the underlying technologies that power the cloud or SaaS? Why did that have to be created in other parts of the world? What will it take to build that kind of base in India?

“It’s difficult,” says Amit Ranjan, co-founder of the slide-creation and content-sharing platform SlideShare (which was acquired by LinkedIn in 2016). “In frontier tech or deep tech, we need domain experts and I even find myself wanting oftentimes.”

After Slideshare, Ranjan worked closely with Nandan Nilekani on the government’s Aadhaar Unique ID Project. That was also when he created DigiLocker. This is a space in the cloud that is meant to allow Indian citizens to store and access official documents, digitally signed and legally binding. The full impact of DigiLocker will be felt when it gets to be as ubiquitous as today’s UPI payments (which were once thought of as a pipe dream). This is how deep tech evolves. It takes time and morphs as it grows.

“What happened during Covid is a great example from recent times,” Ranjan says. “Everyone knew a vaccine and vaccine-delivery system would be needed. And then they were. For years, work had gone into laying the groundwork for such an mRNA vaccine.” That, incidentally, is an example of deep tech at its best. “When the pandemic broke out, all good investors began looking at the solutions that were being pitched for funding, and began trying to figure out where to invest.”

Most investors mix and match, Ranjan adds. What this means is most of them put some of their money into two or three moonshots. In technology investing circles, taking a moonshot means choosing to back a project without any expectation of profitability in the near-term or clear understanding of the risks, because it is seen as a vital and promising endeavour (space exploration, bioengineering, etc).

Sanjay Jain, a partner at the venture capital and private equity firm Bharat Innovation Fund, talks about the two pools of investible capital that the firm deals in. There is one to look at early-stage companies and another that is set aside to back startups in the Indian deep tech space, at work to build intellectual property. His colleagues who manage that fund have a tough job on hand, he says. It’s hard to evaluate the chances of an entity at work on something that doesn’t exist yet.