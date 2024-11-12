Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Why is it celebrated?

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devutthana Ekadashi, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is a prominent day for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. The day is filled with devotion and dedication, and commemorates the awakening of Lord Vishnu after his four-month long slumber in the Chaturmas period. Especially for the ones following the Vaishnava tradition, Dev Uthani Ekadashi holds a lot of religious and spiritual significance. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024 marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu.(Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja and vrat time, significance, rituals

Why is the day celebrated?

It is believed that Lord Vishnu went on a long slumber of four mnths during the monsoon season. On the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, lord Vishnu broke his slumber to wake up and bless his devotees. It is believed to be the day of spiritual awakening and religious significance. Dev Uthani Ekadashi also means the awakening of the gods.

Devotees come together on this day to observe fast, perform the rituals, pray to Lord Vishnu and seek his bessings for prosperity, happiness and divine grace. This day holds more spiritual significance among the devotees of Lord Vishnu who observe Vaishnavism.

ALSO READ: Jalaram Jayanti 2024: Know date, history, rituals, significance and more

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

This year, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is being celebrated on November 12. According to Drik panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi began at 6:46 PM on November 11 and will end at 4:04 PM on November 11.

Devotees observe fast on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Dev Uthani Ekadashi vrat is considered to be one of the most significant aspects of observing this auspicious day. The fast should be started from the sunset of the day before Ekadashi, and should be continued until the morning of the next day. The Parana timings are also crucial. Hari Vasara, the first quarter of the Dwadashi Tithi is considered inauspicious to break the fast. One should wait till Hari Varasa is over to perform parana, the practice of breaking the fast.