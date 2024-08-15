'Doors of India': Special Google doodle marks India's 78th Independence Day

Search engine giant Google on Thursday celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with a special doodle themed on traditional doors. In the digital artwork, the letters 'G', 'O', 'O', 'G', 'L' and 'E' of the company's name are depicted on each door carrying a distinct ornate design. (Also read: Happy Independence Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, Facebook messages, WhatsApp status to share on August 15) Google Doodle celebrates Indian's Independence Day.

Google India also shared a note on the doodle on its website. "Today's Doodle, illustrated by Vrinda Zaveri, celebrates Independence Day in India! On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom from colonial rule," the internet giant said in the note.

The people of India strongly desired "self-governance and sovereignty after nearly two centuries of inequality, violence, and lack of fundamental rights".

About the Independence struggle

Led by prominent figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose, the Indian independence movement was made possible through civil disobedience. The perseverance and sacrifices of the country's freedom fighters paid off, it said.

On Independence Day, many attend flag-raising ceremonies, parades, musical performances, community rallies, and more to celebrate.

"Homes, buildings, streets, and cars are decorated with the saffron, white, and green national flag as seen in today's artwork. Millions of citizens sing the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana throughout the festivities as well. Happy Independence Day, India!," the note said.

PM Modi's Red Fort speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag today at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.