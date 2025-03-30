Eid 2025: Elevate your festive gatherings with these simple and elegant decor tips

Eid 2025: Every year, families and friends gather to celebrate Eid with great zeal and enthusiasm. On Eid, near and dear ones come together to exchange wishes and enjoy a warm and hearty feast. Your ambience should evoke a festive feel, and you can do so with the help of simple decor tips. Thoughtful decor for Eid celebrations will enhance the special occasion. Add simple but elegant decorations.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Manojkumar Sharma, founder of Ashnam, a home decor brand, shared key insights on how to amp up your space for festive Eid celebrations with simple yet impactful decor ideas.

Here are some understated yet elegant decor ideas:

Warm, ambient lighting with lamps

The lamps cast a warm lighting. (Pexels)

Opt for decorative lamps and candleholders that cast a warm, inviting glow. Handcrafted polyresin lamps with intricate designs can serve as both functional lighting and artistic statements. Placing them strategically around your living area creates cosy nooks that encourage conversation and relaxation. If not interiors, for garden parties, lamps look great too.

Wall-hanging art and paintings

Consider hanging wall paintings or art. Handcrafted pieces like resin-style art add authenticity and can become conversation-starters. Calligraphy-style wall hangings with holy words are one of the wall decors that also add spiritual energy to the ambience. Wall hanging stars and crescent moon is also another option.

Harmonious colour paintings

These colours can be added across different decor styles.(Pinterest)

Choose a palette that harmonises with your existing interiors while infusing festive hues. Deep greens, royal blues, and shimmering gold are suitable colours to be the prominent colour palette. They can be base colours. Incorporate these shades through cushions, throws, and table runners to tie the room together seamlessly.

Set a festive table

The dining table is central to Eid celebrations. Adorn it with elegant tableware, perhaps featuring subtle metallic accents or intricate designs. Handcrafted serving bowls or platters add a distinctive touch. Complete the setting with cloth napkins and fresh floral arrangements to impress your guests.

