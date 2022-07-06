Eid-ul-Adha 2022 mehndi designs: Trendy henna art, DIY Arabic pattern for Bakrid

It is the time of forgiveness and making amends as the ten blessed days of Dhul Hijjah unfold in full bloom with the Day of Arafah, the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah that is considered as the most important day as it is the day of repentance, is just around the corner and followed by Eid ul-Adha (also know as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami) which is celebrated by Muslims all around the world with much fervour. It is that time of the year when Muslims across the world are whitewashing their house, preparing desserts in advance, fetching new clothes from the tailors and men are buying ittar fragrance while women and girls are flocking henna artists to apply mehndi on their hands ahead of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah, Eid ul-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar and is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the end of 30 days of fasting in the month of Ramadan. Mehndi in various designs adds beauty to the entire essence of Eid celebrations and is said to have been a part of our culture and traditional practices for centuries.

When henna is applied on the hands, it helps the body to relax and keeps the nerve-endings cool, preventing stress and mehndi leaves are antiseptic in nature hence, highly effective in treating fungal and bacterial skin infections. Instagram is a hub for beautiful designs shared by mehndi artists sharing process, patterns, how to go about it and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out the latest, beautiful and trendy mehndi designs to apply on full hands or just a bel from these bracelet henna art, 5-minutes Arabic patterns, floral diagonal designs and easy but stunning DIY styles ahead of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sighting of the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah when the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars, is performed and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day. On the tenth day of this month, Muslims around the world offer Eid al-Adha namaz at a mosque, after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time (midday prayer time). The prayer is followed by a sermon or khutbah, by the Imam.