‘Fairy Porn’ novels are top audiobooks of 2024: Here's why gen Z, millennials are hooked to these steamy fantasy reads

The "romantasy" subgenre—a fusion of romance and fantasy—has taken social media by storm, with #BookTok buzzing about steamy reads dubbed "fairy porn." Books like A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas and Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros are enchanting Gen Z and millennial readers with their blend of captivating fantasy worlds and sizzling, X-rated moments. These novels offer a seductive escape that's as blush-worthy as it is impossible to put down. (Also read: Step inside Swades star Gayatri Joshi's palatial abode: One of the most beautiful celebrity homes with best sea view ) The 'romantasy' genre, blending romance and fantasy, is captivating Gen Z and millennial readers.(Unsplash)

The allure of steamy romance and complex characters

The popular book has become a hot topic online, with readers praising its captivating plot and characters. One anonymous reader in their 30s described it to The Telegraph as “the literary equivalent of a guilty pleasure—a mix of indulgence, a touch of guilt, and something you can't wait to dive into after a long day.”

Fans of 'romantasy' books are swooning over the sizzling scenes within the pages.( TikTok / @alliewhitethorn)

What makes the story stand out is its portrayal of male characters, blending stereotypical masculinity—muscles, dominance, and steamy encounters—with surprising vulnerability and emotional depth. "It's something about the wings," the reader added, hinting at the fantasy appeal. Books like Fourth Wing have been likened to "'The Hunger Games' meets 50 Shades of Grey," as noted by the Daily Mail, while A Court of Thorns and Roses (or ACOTAR) has been candidly labelled as "smut" by some.

How Internet reacts

"These books are delightfully smutty, and I'm obsessed. I was late to the party, so now I have a whole stack to binge-read … it's perfect," a TikTok content creator shared enthusiastically. One particularly steamy line from A Court of Mist and Fury, the sequel to ACOTAR, captures its allure: “With one long claw, he shredded through silk and lace, and my undergarment fell away in pieces.”

Readers say Fourth Wing joins ACOTR in the spicy "romantasy" genre, with influencers like Angelina devouring the content.(TikTok / @angelinafrerk)

Yes, women are unapologetically diving into this X-rated content in public. "Reading 'ACOTAR' in public is a real test of keeping a straight face," joked one TikTok user. The appeal is undeniable. As The Guardian put it: "It's cheaper than travel and more fun than therapy." Another fan told The Telegraph that the series is pure escapism: "It's exciting and completely otherworldly—nothing like my own life. I'm slightly obsessed."

Many TikTok readers confess they're at a loss after finishing the series, unsure how to move on. Even reality TV star Chloe Burrows of Love Island fame admitted to falling "in love" with the hero Rhys, sharing that she felt "depressed" after reaching the end of the saga.