Famed Scottish royal stone in London for Charles' coronation

An ancient stone with historic Scottish significance has arrived in London, where it is being prepared for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. The Stone of Scone, also known as the Stone of Destiny, is regarded as a sacred symbol of Scotland's monarchy and nationhood. Seized from the Scots by English King Edward I in 1296, the 152-kilogram (335-pound) oblong slab of red sandstone has played a key role in the coronation of English and British monarchs for centuries. The famed Scottish stone has been used at the coronation ceremonies of English and British monarchs for centuries, resting underneath the seat of the Coronation Chair (left in picture) (The Print Collector/Heritage-Images/picture alliance)

It is often incorporated into the Coronation Chair upon which monarchs sit during their coronation, being placed underneath the seat.

King Charles's III coronation is due to take place on May 6, 2023.

What do we know about the stone's history?

The stone's origins are unknown, with stories of its birth and journey to cotland lending themselves to myth. Many say it came from the Middle East and was placed in a monastery in Scotland's medieval town of Scone in the 9th century.

For centuries, Scottish kings used it at their inauguration, until English King Edward I seized it in 1296 and ordered it to be built into the Coronation Chair in London.

For the next 650 years or so, the famed stone would remain in Westminster Abbey, until Scottish nationalists raided the church to retrieve it.

The stone was taken back to London in 1951. It played its usual role at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 and was only moved to Scotland's crown jewels at Edinburgh Castle in 1996, under the condition that it would be borrowed by London for future coronations.

Bidding the Stone of Scone temporary farewell

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the public body responsible for Scotland's historic environment, said it cooperated with police and other agencies on the stone's transfer to London.

The HES said the Stone of Scone was taken in a special carrier made largely of Scottish oak.

The stone was taken out of the Edinburgh Castle in a ceremonial procession on Thursday, as it made its way to Westminster Abbey. Castle officials held a special ceremony, attended by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, to bid the sacred artifact temporary farewell.

"It is ... a great responsibility to ensure the safe voyage and return of such an important national symbol, and one which has required the care, skill and expertise of a range of different specialist teams across our organization," said Kathy Richmond, head of collections at HES.