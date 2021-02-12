IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / First India Toy Fair to be held virtually from February 27 to March 2
The first India Toy Fair will be held virtually from February 27 to March 2, the government announced on Thursday.(Unsplash)
The first India Toy Fair will be held virtually from February 27 to March 2, the government announced on Thursday.(Unsplash)
art culture

First India Toy Fair to be held virtually from February 27 to March 2

The website for the India Toy Fair 2021 which was launched on Thursday will enable children, parents, teachers, exhibitors, etc. to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair which will showcase various facets of the Indian toy ecosphere.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST

The first India Toy Fair will be held virtually from February 27 to March 2, the government announced on Thursday.

The website for the India Toy Fair 2021 which was launched on Thursday will enable children, parents, teachers, exhibitors, etc. to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair which will showcase various facets of the Indian toy ecosphere.

According to officials, it is the first ever digitally accessible exhibition and platform which will provide an opportunity to explore and buy a variety of toys from over 1,000 exhibitors across states and union territories, and participate in insightful webinars, panel discussions and activities, and network with various stakeholders from the toy industry.

"About a year back, complaints were received about poor quality, cheap toys being imported into the country, adversely affecting the Indian toy industry," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said at the launch of the website.

"The matter was examined by a committee which found that 30 per cent of the imported plastic toys were having large amounts of chemicals and heavy metals, way beyond the prescribed levels. Other toys were also found to be deficient in quality. This led to the issue of quality control order for toys. This initiative will ensure that Indians get access to quality toys," he said.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', said, "Indian toys have been the building blocks of a happy childhood and play-based, discovery-based and activity-based learning plays an integral role in bridging the gap between day-to-day studies and practical hands-on learning which is a prime focus of the new National Education Policy."

Stating that the Indian toy industry is a source of livelihood for many artisans and micro enterprises, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that six ministries of the Union government have joined hands to make the fair a "grand success".

"In a big boost to the toy manufacturing industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, this initiative is being taken to bring transformative change in the industry by being 'Vocal for Local'," she said.

The main attractions of the fair include a virtual exhibition with over 1,000 stalls, knowledge sessions with engaging panel discussions and webinars on diverse topics by experts on areas including toy-based learning, craft demonstrations, competitions, quizzes, virtual tours, product launches, etc.

For the education sector in particular, the knowledge sessions involving various experts will focus on areas emphasised in the NEP 2020 such as play-based and activity-based learning, indoor and outdoor play, use of puzzles and games to promote critical thinking and overall on how to make learning more engaging and enjoyable.

The exhibitors include Indian businesses engaged in creating happy childhoods and educating children through play as well as NCERT, SCERTs, CBSE along with their schools and teachers, IIT-Gandhinagar, National Institute of Design, and Children University in Ahmedabad.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The first India Toy Fair will be held virtually from February 27 to March 2, the government announced on Thursday.(Unsplash)
The first India Toy Fair will be held virtually from February 27 to March 2, the government announced on Thursday.(Unsplash)
art culture

First India Toy Fair to be held virtually from February 27 to March 2

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The website for the India Toy Fair 2021 which was launched on Thursday will enable children, parents, teachers, exhibitors, etc. to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair which will showcase various facets of the Indian toy ecosphere.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The circular House of Parliament in New Delhi, home of the Central Legislative Assembly.(National Archives, GoI)
The circular House of Parliament in New Delhi, home of the Central Legislative Assembly.(National Archives, GoI)
art culture

Marking a 100 years since Duke of Connaught laid Parliament House foundation

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
On Friday, a century from that February 12, 1921 day, as parliamentarians from various parties sat in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the budget session and work continued on a new parliament building close by, the milestone was a blip in history unnoticed by many.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
art culture

Maachis: Still lit, after all these years

By Karishma Upadhyay
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:24 PM IST
It’s been 25 years since the film, with its nuanced take on radicalisation, was released. Few movies on the same theme, created in the years since, can hold a candle to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
art culture

Hercule Poirot: Sleuth of the century

By Dhamini Ratnam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
It’s been 100 years since the Belgian detective, created in wartime by Agatha Christie, took on his first case. His was a unique career, and the mission given to him even more unusual: to make the world a better place. (Warning: Spoilers ahead)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state's new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The state's new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala's museum movement to focus on revolutionary concepts to attract people

PTI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Keen on becoming the country's museum hub, Kerala is on the course of unveiling heritage repositories that chart a thematic narrative of global appeal and function as interactive spaces attracting the youth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse(Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash)
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse(Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash)
art culture

England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Instagram offers to listen to ongoing concerns regarding racist abuse, will disable accounts after the global footballers' union, FIFPRO, said there has been a failure to address racism in a 'strong and unequivocal manner' by it and Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artist Nathan Nzanga performs for 'Sessions In Place', a live-streamed socially distanced concert series, at Olympic Studios in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 30, 2021.(REUTERS)
Artist Nathan Nzanga performs for 'Sessions In Place', a live-streamed socially distanced concert series, at Olympic Studios in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 30, 2021.(REUTERS)
art culture

Music, marching, movie: Young Black artist is pushes for justice in America

Reuters, Portland, Chicago
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Musician Nathan Nzanga has written songs that reflect why he protests, compositions calling for change and telling his story as an African American and as the U.S.-born son of immigrants from Congo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

In contested sale, Christie's sells pre-Hispanic artifacts

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Christie’s of Paris said it auctioned off about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts Tuesday, despite the lodging of a complaint by Mexico with the French government against the sale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The toll of this year’s toned-down Mardi Gras is evident on St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years.(AP)
The toll of this year’s toned-down Mardi Gras is evident on St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years.(AP)
art culture

Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Covid-19 is tamping down the joy, and the revenue, associated with Carnival season in New Orleans. Parades that normally draw thousands in the weeks before Fat Tuesday, which falls on Feb. 16 this year, have been canceled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
art culture

French mayor defies Covid curbs to open city's museums

Reuters, Perpignan, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The mayor of the French city of Perpignan on Tuesday defied the government's Covid-19 restrictions and reopened four of the city's museums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
A labor-supply crunch in the food and beverage sector and government restrictions on office-sponsored parties will weigh even more on a sector that’s already suffering more than the general economy.(Pixabay)
art culture

No festive bump for Singapore restaurants over Lunar New Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Singapore restaurant owners face a gloomy Lunar New Year, with Covid-related interruptions signaling that even countries with a good handle on cases will suffer until the pandemic is under control globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
art culture

Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece 'Last Supper', housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, resumed Tuesday to just eight viewers every 15 minutes in the first week of reopening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
art culture

New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP