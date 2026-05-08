From khus to cottons, here's how curtains can help you cool down your home naturally

Khus curtains feel like a throwback that still makes complete sense. Made from vetiver roots, they release a subtle earthy scent when sprinkled with water. As air passes through, it cools naturally, almost like a gentle outdoor breeze. Ideal for balconies or windows that get strong afternoon sun.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

When the heat creeps in and refuses to leave, your windows become the main culprit. Sunlight streaming through may look lovely, but it brings along a fair bit of warmth. This is where curtains step in, not just as décor, but as problem solvers. The right fabric can soften harsh light, block out heat, and even help your room feel a few degrees cooler. It is less about heavy layers and more about choosing materials that breathe, reflect, and filter cleverly. From traditional options that carry a hint of nostalgia to lighter fabrics that feel almost weightless, curtains can do more than just frame a window. They can change how your home feels throughout the day.

Bamboo curtains bring texture and function together. They block direct sunlight without trapping heat, allowing air to move freely through the gaps. The natural finish adds a relaxed, summery look to any room. They work especially well in spaces that need shade but still benefit from steady airflow.

Linen curtains are light, breathable, and quietly stylish. They filter sunlight instead of blocking it completely, keeping rooms bright yet cooler. The fabric allows air to circulate, which helps reduce that stuffy indoor feeling. Perfect for living areas where you want comfort without making the space feel closed or heavy.

Cotton curtains are the easy, everyday choice. Soft, breathable, and fuss-free, they help keep heat at bay while still letting in a gentle glow. Lighter weaves work best during hotter months, offering just enough coverage without blocking airflow. They suit almost every room and never feel out of place.

Blackout curtains are all about control. Designed to block sunlight completely, they prevent heat from entering during peak hours. While they are thicker, pairing them with lighter sheers can balance things out. Best used in bedrooms or west-facing rooms where the sun tends to linger a little too long.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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