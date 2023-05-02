From pastel tones to biophilic designs: Best summer home interior decor trends for 2023

As the summer of 2023 approaches, it's time to think about how you can refresh your home decor while being trendy. Interior design is all about creating functional and beautiful spaces that reflect your personality and style. This year, we can expect to see a mix of bright colours, sustainable materials, vintage elements, and minimalist designs. From tropical prints to natural textures, there are plenty of interior decor trends to try this season. Whether you want to revamp your entire home or just add a few pieces, these summer decor trends will inspire you to create a space that's stylish, comfortable, and perfect for the season. (Also read: Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover ) From tropical prints to natural textures, there are plenty of interior decor trends to try this season. (Pixabay )

Best summer interior decor trends for 2023

Lalitesh Mandrekar, General Manager - Design, Godrej Interio, shares with HT Lifestyle, some of the top interior design trends to watch for in 2023.

1. Pastel colours

To create a modern and calming ambience, opt for cool pastel colours with blue-green undertones. When used in the right balance, these hues can transform your home into a tranquil sanctuary. Pastel colours have many advantages, including their ability to promote a polished atmosphere and provide a soothing escape from the chaos of the outside world. After a long day of work, it's essential to relax and recharge in a serene environment.

Adding colourful shelves and cabinets can give your home a fresh new look beyond just painting the walls. For example, a sea-green shelf against a plain wall can effortlessly enhance your decor. As our homes have taken on multiple roles as living and workspaces over the past couple of years, it's crucial to infuse them with freshness and connect them harmoniously with nature.

2. Biophilic design

Biophilic design is all about connecting people with nature through the use of natural elements like plants, water, and natural light. This year, we can expect to see more designers incorporating these elements into their designs, bringing a sense of tranquillity and relaxation to the home. You can add biophilic elements to your home by adding a few plants, creating a water feature, or letting in natural light.

3. Ergonomic furniture and room layouts

Ergonomics is key when it comes to creating the layout of any room, especially inclusive spaces. To replicate an ergonomic chair providing lumbar support, one can add a small cushion for the lower back to an existing chair. Similarly, adjusting the table height with a few extensions to the legs can go a long way in making it more comfortable.

These modifications can greatly improve the overall comfort of the space. To make leisure time more comfortable, one may consider using wing chairs and recliners for watching TV, using mattresses that support proper posture, or adding cushions designed for individuals with back or neck issues.

4. Vintage and retro elements

Retro and vintage design elements will continue to be popular this year, with designers adding quirky, playful touches to modern interiors. Think bold patterns, bright colours, and unique vintage pieces mixed with modern design. You can incorporate vintage and retro elements into your home by adding a few vintage accessories, such as a retro clock or a vintage lamp.

5. Modern maximalism

Maximalism in modern design celebrates artistic expression and freedom, encouraging you to adorn your space with sentimental objects, cherished keepsakes, and nostalgic photographs. Maximalist interiors embrace bold and extravagant use of colour, patterns, and layering to create a visually stunning space that celebrates abundance. Maximalism is all about more is more, with an emphasis on rich patterns, vibrant hues, an abundance of art, and a playful sense of movement and whimsy. To enhance your space, experiment with different patterns on your curtains, couches, walls, furniture, and smaller decor items using a variety of colours. Vibrant shades, whether dark or bright, can add brightness to a room, especially when paired with a range of decor items in different hues.

Bold wallpapers can also be a great addition to a room or dining area, and there are many affordable options available on the market. Additionally, furniture with a glossy or lacquered finish can add a unique touch to your home decor and create a stylish atmosphere. To create depth in a room, incorporate soft furnishings and arrange bookshelves to add layers to your space. Finally, crystal chandeliers are a great way to add a touch of grandeur and elegance to any room.

Interior design trends for 2023 are all about creating functional and beautiful spaces that reflect your personality and style. Whether you're looking to add some bright colours, sustainable materials, vintage elements, or minimalist design to your home, there are plenty of options to choose from. By incorporating these trends into your home decor, you can create a space that is both stylish and functional.