Healing through design: Health-boosting magic of trendy biophilic design is ultimate remedy for your home

Presently, over half of the global population, approximately 55%, resides within a mere 100 km of cities and this trend is set to escalate dramatically by 2050, with a projected 90% of the world's population living within the same proximity to large cities. This rapid urbanisation is not without its challenges and the most pressing one is the alarming disconnect between humans and the natural world.

Could Biophilic Design Be the Secret to Healthier, Happier City Living?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amit Aurora of groupDCA, asserted, “The path towards a fulfilled and thriving world can only be achieved by restoring our relationship with nature and biophilic design can help us advance in this direction. The essence of biophilic design lies in integrating natural elements and patterns into the built environment to cultivate a deep connection to the natural world.”

He suggested, “By integrating elements like natural light and materials, indoor plants, water features, and views of nature, biophilic design shapes environments that align with our inherent affinity to nature. The resultant setting has also proven to have therapeutic effects, including stress reduction, improved cognitive function and enhanced emotional well-being.”

According to him, biophilic design not only helps us reconnect with nature but also fosters a deeper understanding of it, instilling a sense of environmental responsibility. By inviting nature into our spaces, we are not just creating healthier, more harmonious environments for the present but also for the future.

Crafting Spaces for Well-Being and Health

Today, many of us spend over 70 percent of our time indoors and an often-heard common adage is that a person's overall health and well-being begins at home. With data-driven technology today, doctors and building practitioners have enough reasons to not only confirm this belief but also seek to extend the common perception from beyond homes to all indoor spaces.

Ravideep Singh, Associate Director at Creative Designer Architects in New Delhi, revealed, “Placing human indoor health in perspective, many qualitative factors improve or deteriorate the overall air quality of a place. Routine indoor activities under inadequate ventilation such as cooking and other building operations continue to degrade quality on the long term. Pollutants generated indoors lead to symptoms that show health issues in rare conditions. Moisture and chemical contaminants enter buildings through plumbing leaks and inherent pollutants present in AEC products used indoors.”

He opined, “While ambient outdoor air is often of better quality, natural ventilation methods through operable doors and windows can instantly change indoor air quality. Techniques like periodic air flushing are a must to improve the overall indoor air quality of spaces.”

Biophilic Design is Revolutionizing Health

The relevance of indoor health is further magnified in the case of hospitals, environments that are meant to facilitate holistic healing and well-being through clinical and psychological means. Ravideep Singh highlighted, “It has been found scientifically that the healing effects of these environments are as important to foster recovery as clinical or surgical interventions. The psychological concept of behavioural health takes the front seat where studies in neuroscience show the hidden potential of the subconscious and its ability to bring about transformative change to the patient's physical environment.”

He concluded, “As a result, hospitals today follow an evidence-based design approach to make thoughtful infusions of Biophilic elements, natural light, artwork, and other wayfinding elements into healthcare spaces. Through such processes, indoor healthcare environments can increase holistic healing through a patient-centric sensitive design.”