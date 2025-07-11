Heavy rains may be ruining your interiors: 5 signs of damage you cannot afford to ignore in monsoon

Monsoon is a scenic season, until the relentless downpour and waterlogging give you a brutal reality check with damp ceilings, mouldy corners, and suspicious wall cracks. No matter how well you have fine-tuned your home decor to match the season’s colour palette and calming mood, these pesky damages can ruin the vibe and your peace of mind. Monsoon's downpour can damage your home. Know the signs so you can safeguard it and take adequate measures.(Shutterstock)

If you are still dazed by the monsoon's scenery and holding a cup of tea by the window, oblivious of how monsoon is silently affecting your home adversely, it's time to open your eyes and check for damages and call for help before the structural damages go too deep. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared some signs of how monsoon can negatively affect your home's interiors.

Saurabh Tyagi, Co-Founder and CEO of PropChk, shared 3 tips that help you detect mould during monsoon:

1. Spot dampness early to prevent mould

Damps on walls signifies mould underneath.(Shutterstock)

Before the first rain, check your home walls and ceilings for dark patches, flaking paint, or that signature musty smell. Any one of these could hint at a hidden leak on the move.

Pros often swipe a moisture meter across the surface to expose trouble that the eye misses. Repairing the breach now stops mould in its tracks and saves you from bigger costs later.

2. Examine windows, tiles, and wall cracks

Cracks, big or small, may worsen during the monsoon.(Shutterstock)

Confirm that each window slides easily and the tiny drain holes-weeps-stand clear of dust and paint.

Next, tap the floor and wall tiles with a small object; hollow sounds warn that the adhesive has failed, and a chip or fracture may follow. If you find any defect, talk to your builder.

Do scan cracks in ceilings and walls: small lines are usually fine but broad ones could signal settling or moisture inside.

Seepage around windows during monsoon is common.(Shutterstock)

3. Test electrical safety

Your breaker panel-the box full of switches-is the first guard against trouble. Press the reset button on the ELCB; that forces the MCB to trip if theres a fault.

Though quick, the check matters most in rainy months, when damp cords often spark shocks or shorts.

Further adding to the list, Manoj Goyal, Director, Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd., shared tips on drainage and structural checks:

4. Balcony and terrace drainage

Watch where the water goes on balconies and terraces. The surface should slope gently away from the building, and outlets must stay clear.

Pooled water or inward flow can soon create expensive seepage inside.

5. Don’t skip the basement and parking area checks

These spaces frequently bear the brunt of flooding, so scrutinise them closely.

Notice any wall stains, lingering damp odours, or pools of trapped water. A solid building features adequate drainage and exhaust fans that keep these zones dry even during intense downpours.

