Heritage railway station buildings to get make-over
With a view to renovating its station buildings to enhance their heritage value, the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway (SWR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a non-profit organisation.
The Railway officials signed the MoU with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACT) on Thursday, the SWR said in a press statement.
Four old station buildings on KSR Bengaluru- Chikkaballapur-Kolar railwayline, Devanahalli, Doddajala, Avathihalli and Nandi Halt would be restored and preserved, the SWR said in a statement.
Besides, the stations in Rajanukunte, Oorgaum, Champion and Chintamani are to be developed as heritage railway stations, the statement said.
"The MoU seeks to restore and preserve heritage railway stations at Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avathihalli and Nandi Halt based on different themes related to history and heritage," it said. According to SWR, these buildings are examples of colonial-style architecture located on picturesque stretches.
The metre-gauge line became operational in August 1915, it said. The SWR said the works stipulated in MoU would be undertaken in two stages.
In the first stage, INTACH would undertake the renovation, restoration and preservation in consultation with the Railway and identify the partners under CSR for funding the initiative.
In the second stage, ways and means of sustainable maintenance of preserved and restored buildings would be developed by creating additional amenities at the stations and surroundings.
An art-cum-cultural conventional centre would be developed at Doddajala and an interpretation centre for monuments and history, caf or snack counter would be set up at Devanahalli.
A silk museum and resource centre, along with a park, with appropriate tree-planting and landscaping would be made at Avathihalli, a rail museum, caf, restaurant, cultural performance centre, pop-up weekend crafts markets, interpretation centre, open air theatre and amphitheatre would be provided at Nandi Halt Station, the SWR said.
This is the first initiative in SWR restoration projects are being taken up under corporate social responsibility (CSR), the SWR said. SWR said it had in the past one year opened a rail museum at Hubballi, redeveloped Mysuru Railway and museum, among others. It called upon companies or individuals to take up works in the railways under CSR.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heritage railway station buildings to get make-over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A century-old Silicon Valley estate is on sale for $135 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic forces Berlin Film Festival to go online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With insects, this man knows wasps going on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto-complete: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study explains why the rich seem happier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rolling out a revolution: 62 years of Lijjat Papad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shining through the Seventies. Then mysteriously: It’s a wrap!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Code Pink: Why do lakes change colour?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India from the front seat: A project to record lockdown tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Planning a quiz? Here’s how to pop the questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All right, I’m in! Our favourite on-screen hackers, programmers and techies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The microprocessor is 50 years old. But what makes it so special?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the men stirring up a storm with regional khana in NYC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lincoln Center to emerge from pandemic with outdoor shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox