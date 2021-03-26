Holi 2021: Holi songs that you cannot miss out on

The vibrant festival of colours is just around the corner! As much as it is impossible to stay away from colours on this day, so is to restrain yourself from grooving to the iconic tunes of Holi songs.

This year Holi will be celebrated on March 29. Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai". However, no celebration is complete without some songs that go perfectly with the occasion.

When it comes to festivals, Bollywood has always been at the forefront of providing the best songs for its audience. For Holi 2021, let's create a euphoric playlist by revisiting all the melodies that are remembered by generations.

1. Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: The 2013 Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gave this iconic Holi song to Bollywood. The track was sung in the soulful voices of Shalmali Kholgade and Vishal Dadlani.

2. Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi - Waqt: The Race Against Time: Music director Anu Malik has helmed and sung the song with Sunidhi Chauhan. The number, penned by lyricist Sameer, stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

3. Rang Barse - Silsila: Holi celebration is incomplete without this song which is from the 1981 film 'Silsila' sung by Amitabh Bachchan and penned by his father and legendary writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

4. Hori Khele Raghuveera - Baghban: From the 2013 movie 'Baghban', this song that stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Hema Malini is sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh, and Udit Narayan.

5. Aaj Na Chodenge Bas Humjoli Khelenge Hum Holi - Kati Patang: The Holi special song 'Aaj Na Chhodenge' sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar from the super hit Bollywood movie 'Kati Patang' (1970) stars Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh. Music is composed by legendary R.D.Burman.

6. Badrinath Ki Dulhania Title Song - BKD: The new Holi song from the 2017 Hindi movie 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt is enough to hit the euphoric nerves of people while playing Holi. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dev Negi, Monali Thakur, and Ikka Singh.

7. Gali Gali - Pataakha: Penned by the legendary writer Gulzar, the song starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, and Gulshan Grover, is sung by Sukhwinder Singh Choir - Mridul Ghosh, Sudhanshu Shome, Pankaj Dixit, and Divyaansh Mehta.

8. Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai - Milan Talkies: From the 2019 rom-com film 'Milan Talkies', the song is sung in the soulful voices of Mika Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

9. Gori Tu Latth Maar - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: The song 'Gori Tu Lath Maar' from the blockbuster Hindi Bollywood movie 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha', stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar playing the Latthmar Holi. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Palak Muchhal.

10. Holi Ke Din - Sholay: Sung by the legendary singers Kishore Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar, the song stars Hema Malini, Dharmendra Deol and Amitabh Bachchan. The song, penned by Anand Bakshi is still listed as one of the most iconic Holi songs of Bollywood.

So, as you gear up to celebrate Holi this year, add these peppy numbers to your playlist and dance like there's no tomorrow.