 Home decor, interior design tips: Best colour combinations for bedroom - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Home decor, interior design tips: Best colour combinations for bedroom

Home decor, interior design tips: Best colour combinations for bedroom

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 10, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Home decor and interior design experts recommend these colour combinations to transform your bedroom into a sanctuary of peace and calm

Choosing the right colour combination for your bedroom can work wonders as it can set the tone for the room and have a huge impact on your mood. To help you explore a few colour combinations that can transform your bedroom, we got some home decor and interior design experts on board because after all, getting a sound sleep is the most important part of your well being.

Home decor, interior design tips: Best colour combinations for bedroom (Photo by Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash)
Home decor, interior design tips: Best colour combinations for bedroom (Photo by Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for applied Arts, suggested the following colour combinations to turn your room into a sanctuary of peace and calm -

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now
  • Neutrals And A Pop Of Colour

It goes without saying that a neutral base such as taupes, beiges, or greys can pose as a timeless backdrop for pretty much any room. You can elevate this by adding a pop of color — and the best way to do this is through accent pieces such as throws, pillows, a statement headboard, or colorful artwork. Doing this will refresh the entire space. Sheers and main curtains in these tones lend their touch to making the space more tranquil. Carpets and rugs in this tone bring in the warmth.

  • Pinks With Warm Greys

Looking to give the room its own personality? Then opt for soft pinks with warm greys. Sweet yet sophisticated, this pairing can easily create an inviting and cozy atmosphere. You could also balance out the colors with neutral furnishings or textured accents or bring in the beige tone to render it in perfection.

  • Earthy Tones Paired With Greens

Bring in the outdoors to your bedroom with nature – inspired earthy tones. the outdoors to your From soft sage to deep forest green and browns, you could create a connection to the natural world. This works best when introduced in the shell as wall paints or wall paper coverings. This combination can promote a sense of tranquillity and balance to the overall setting.

  • Black and White

Nothing says “timeless” like black and white — a color combination that is often synonymous with sophistication. If your walls are white, you could introduce a black contrast through bedding or accessories or even light fittings like floor lamps and pendants. Crisp whites, when paired with blacks can create a beautiful contrast that is not just modern but classic as well!

Bringing her expertise to the same, Geeta Arya, Founder and Principal Architect at Geeta Vaibhav Architects, recommended -

  • Soft Neutrals: Pairing soft neutrals like beige, ivory, or light gray with white accents creates a serene and calming environment, perfect for relaxation.
  • Cool Blues and Greens: Shades of blue and green evoke a sense of tranquility and are often associated with nature. Consider combining light blue with sage green or aqua for a refreshing feel.
  • Warm Earth Tones: Earthy hues like terracotta, warm browns, and sandy tones can create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Pair these with cream or off-white for balance.
  • Monochromatic Scheme: Using different shades of the same color can add depth and sophistication to a bedroom. For example, varying shades of blue or gray can create a cohesive and soothing look.
  • Pastel Palette: Soft pastel colors like blush pink, lavender, or pale yellow can bring a touch of warmth and elegance to the bedroom. Pair pastels with white or light gray for a delicate and airy feel.
  • Bold Contrasts: For those who prefer a more dramatic look, consider pairing bold colors like navy blue, deep purple, or emerald green with crisp white accents. This can create a striking and modern aesthetic.
  • Black and White: A classic combination, black and white can create a sleek and sophisticated look in the bedroom. Add touches of metallic accents like gold or silver for added glamour.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On