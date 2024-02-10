Choosing the right colour combination for your bedroom can work wonders as it can set the tone for the room and have a huge impact on your mood. To help you explore a few colour combinations that can transform your bedroom, we got some home decor and interior design experts on board because after all, getting a sound sleep is the most important part of your well being. Home decor, interior design tips: Best colour combinations for bedroom (Photo by Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for applied Arts, suggested the following colour combinations to turn your room into a sanctuary of peace and calm -

Neutrals And A Pop Of Colour

It goes without saying that a neutral base such as taupes, beiges, or greys can pose as a timeless backdrop for pretty much any room. You can elevate this by adding a pop of color — and the best way to do this is through accent pieces such as throws, pillows, a statement headboard, or colorful artwork. Doing this will refresh the entire space. Sheers and main curtains in these tones lend their touch to making the space more tranquil. Carpets and rugs in this tone bring in the warmth.

Pinks With Warm Greys

Looking to give the room its own personality? Then opt for soft pinks with warm greys. Sweet yet sophisticated, this pairing can easily create an inviting and cozy atmosphere. You could also balance out the colors with neutral furnishings or textured accents or bring in the beige tone to render it in perfection.

Earthy Tones Paired With Greens

Bring in the outdoors to your bedroom with nature – inspired earthy tones. the outdoors to your From soft sage to deep forest green and browns, you could create a connection to the natural world. This works best when introduced in the shell as wall paints or wall paper coverings. This combination can promote a sense of tranquillity and balance to the overall setting.

Black and White

Nothing says “timeless” like black and white — a color combination that is often synonymous with sophistication. If your walls are white, you could introduce a black contrast through bedding or accessories or even light fittings like floor lamps and pendants. Crisp whites, when paired with blacks can create a beautiful contrast that is not just modern but classic as well!

Bringing her expertise to the same, Geeta Arya, Founder and Principal Architect at Geeta Vaibhav Architects, recommended -