Home decor, interior design tips: Best colour combinations for bedroom
Home decor and interior design experts recommend these colour combinations to transform your bedroom into a sanctuary of peace and calm
Choosing the right colour combination for your bedroom can work wonders as it can set the tone for the room and have a huge impact on your mood. To help you explore a few colour combinations that can transform your bedroom, we got some home decor and interior design experts on board because after all, getting a sound sleep is the most important part of your well being.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for applied Arts, suggested the following colour combinations to turn your room into a sanctuary of peace and calm -
- Neutrals And A Pop Of Colour
It goes without saying that a neutral base such as taupes, beiges, or greys can pose as a timeless backdrop for pretty much any room. You can elevate this by adding a pop of color — and the best way to do this is through accent pieces such as throws, pillows, a statement headboard, or colorful artwork. Doing this will refresh the entire space. Sheers and main curtains in these tones lend their touch to making the space more tranquil. Carpets and rugs in this tone bring in the warmth.
- Pinks With Warm Greys
Looking to give the room its own personality? Then opt for soft pinks with warm greys. Sweet yet sophisticated, this pairing can easily create an inviting and cozy atmosphere. You could also balance out the colors with neutral furnishings or textured accents or bring in the beige tone to render it in perfection.
- Earthy Tones Paired With Greens
Bring in the outdoors to your bedroom with nature – inspired earthy tones. the outdoors to your From soft sage to deep forest green and browns, you could create a connection to the natural world. This works best when introduced in the shell as wall paints or wall paper coverings. This combination can promote a sense of tranquillity and balance to the overall setting.
- Black and White
Nothing says “timeless” like black and white — a color combination that is often synonymous with sophistication. If your walls are white, you could introduce a black contrast through bedding or accessories or even light fittings like floor lamps and pendants. Crisp whites, when paired with blacks can create a beautiful contrast that is not just modern but classic as well!
Bringing her expertise to the same, Geeta Arya, Founder and Principal Architect at Geeta Vaibhav Architects, recommended -
- Soft Neutrals: Pairing soft neutrals like beige, ivory, or light gray with white accents creates a serene and calming environment, perfect for relaxation.
- Cool Blues and Greens: Shades of blue and green evoke a sense of tranquility and are often associated with nature. Consider combining light blue with sage green or aqua for a refreshing feel.
- Warm Earth Tones: Earthy hues like terracotta, warm browns, and sandy tones can create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Pair these with cream or off-white for balance.
- Monochromatic Scheme: Using different shades of the same color can add depth and sophistication to a bedroom. For example, varying shades of blue or gray can create a cohesive and soothing look.
- Pastel Palette: Soft pastel colors like blush pink, lavender, or pale yellow can bring a touch of warmth and elegance to the bedroom. Pair pastels with white or light gray for a delicate and airy feel.
- Bold Contrasts: For those who prefer a more dramatic look, consider pairing bold colors like navy blue, deep purple, or emerald green with crisp white accents. This can create a striking and modern aesthetic.
- Black and White: A classic combination, black and white can create a sleek and sophisticated look in the bedroom. Add touches of metallic accents like gold or silver for added glamour.