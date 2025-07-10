Home decor, interior design tips to elevate your living room aesthetic: 6 essential dos and don'ts
Living room sins that are killing your vibe: Home decor and interior design experts reveal 6 dos and don’ts you need to know.
Transforming your living room into a space that reflects both style and functionality requires a mindful approach to design. In this guide, we uncover six essential do’s and don’ts that can instantly elevate your space.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mayank Bajaj, Founder of The Livlit and Vaibhav Kathotia, Chief Operating Officer - Real Estate at Crest Ventures Limited, shared expert insights to help you achieve a refined, balanced aesthetic.
1. Lighting
A mix of natural light, ambient and task lighting is essential to add depth and mood. A well-lit living room always feels warm, inviting and comfortable for guests.
2. Furniture
Monotonous seating lacks appeal. Creating distinct zones for entertainment, conversation, and dining adds interest and function, ensuring your guests stay engaged and the space feels dynamic.
3. Texture and material
Too much or too little rarely works. Choosing complementary materials brings balance and cohesion. Adding premium elements like marble, wood, or fabric adds character, making the space lively and well-defined.
4. Do choose materials that balance luxury and durability
Flooring, wall textures and fittings should be both elegant and robust, especially for high-traffic areas like the living room.
Don't overuse delicate finishes - Luxury doesn't always mean delicate. Materials should reflect sophistication without being high-maintenance.
5. Do design for flexibility
Post-pandemic living has shifted expectations. Living rooms now double up as work zones, entertainment lounges and gathering spaces. Flexibility is key.
Don't stick to rigid formats - A space that only supports one function quickly becomes redundant. Multi-purpose use enhances the value of the home.
6. Do consider visual connectivity
Open layouts or seamless visual links to dining, balconies, or landscaped views enhance the sense of space and luxury.
Don't create isolated spaces - Closed or disconnected living areas feel dated. Modern homeowners look for connected, breathable spaces that bring the outdoors in.