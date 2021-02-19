IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / How did Bombay became the home of Hindi cinema? A new book does some digging
Mukherjee studies the cotton trade, mill workers and other early influences that boosted cinema in Bombay.
Mukherjee studies the cotton trade, mill workers and other early influences that boosted cinema in Bombay.
art culture

How did Bombay became the home of Hindi cinema? A new book does some digging

In Bombay Hustle, published by Columbia University Press in September, Debashree Mukherjee tracks down the earliest elements of the city’s cine-ecology.
READ FULL STORY
By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:59 PM IST

Bombay has starred on the silver screen for decades. In her new book, Bombay Hustle, Debashree Mukherjee looks at why it was this city that became inextricably linked to Hindi cinema. The book, published by Columbia University Press in September, does this through an examination of the “practices and practitioners” of the early to mid 20th century.

Mukherjee has a PhD in cinema studies from New York University and is an assistant professor in the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies at Columbia University, but before that she worked in Mumbai’s TV and film industries, from 2004 to 2007, on films such as Omkara (2006), where she was assistant director to Vishal Bharadwaj. She was also an archivist at the Osian’s Archive.

Her book, she says, explores the many factors that contributed to Bombay’s emergence as the leading film production centre in South Asia, “from cotton finance to the many writers who flocked to the city because of its status as a cultural and political hub; from the huge numbers of unskilled workers who migrated to the city and became the most important paying audiences of talkie cinema, to Bombay’s cosmopolitan milieu which attracted men and women from every part of the subcontinent with hopes of doing something creative with their lives”. Excerpts from an interview:

Why pick this period — the early to mid 20th century?

The period I look at, roughly between 1929 and 1942, is when the Indian film industries made the transition from silent films to talkies. This is the period when Bombay starts to become the centre of film production on the subcontinent. This is also the final phase of the freedom movement, emerging anxieties about a rumoured partition, intense labour struggles and strikes in Bombay’s textile industry, and a time when women start to become much more visible in the public sphere. So this is a very significant period of transition which also allows me to locate the story of film within the political, social and economic flux of the time.

What was one thing that surprised you about the city’s links with its cinema?

One of the key early moments in my research was when I set out to locate the premises of the long-forgotten film studio Bombay Talkies in [the suburb of] Malad. Even though the studio has been transformed into a series of metal workshops and a garbage dump, people in that area still call the whole block Bombay Talkies. In that instant I realised that there are many ways in which the past of cinema lingers in the present of the city. You just need a slightly different angle of view to see it.

And its film audiences?

While Bombay’s mill workers were amongst the first paying audiences of Bombay cinema, the growing phenomenon of film fandom ensured that this new cultural industry would always have a surplus of people who wanted to sign up as cine-workers. So, even as factory workers pumped money into producers’ pockets by buying tickets and financially supporting an undercapitalised indigenous industry, starry-eyed strugglers provided a steady workforce for an industry that was considered socially taboo at the time. Of course, the intense desires and dreams of these strugglers also made them vulnerable to different forms of exploitation.

How, and why, did you develop the idea of the cine-ecology?

I wasn’t interested in framing this as a story about a handful of male pioneers, or of legendary studios. Rather, I was fascinated by the ways in which a place and a film form became totally enmeshed. How did the film industry grow in a city that is lashed by the monsoon for three months every year? Where did this volatile and capital-intensive enterprise find finances at a time when neither banks nor the colonial government would touch films?

Compared to “systems” and “industries”, “ecology” gave me a way to understand the terrain of film production as a flexible, organic space that continually breathed and shape-shifted, and that exceeded any notion of boundedness.

In this production of the city as a factory floor, cine-workers are joined by other entities such as the weather and topography and equipment and other nonhuman forces. This entire assemblage is what I term a cine-ecology. A cine-ecology is bigger than a studio building or a neighbourhood like Andheri; it is the entire field within which cine-workers move, breathe, live, wait, and dream.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The work, painted on the facade of a hotel in Little India, represents the interconnectedness of India and Singapore, of Man and Nature, and the idea of art as healer. (Kevin Tan / St+art)
The work, painted on the facade of a hotel in Little India, represents the interconnectedness of India and Singapore, of Man and Nature, and the idea of art as healer. (Kevin Tan / St+art)
art culture

Look up! Singapore’s giant mural has an Indian touch

By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:22 PM IST
‘Dancing in Unison’, created by India’s Gond master Bhajju Shyam and Singaporean street artist Sam Lo, shows two trees intertwined, deer and sparrows, and has a red ribbon of hope running through it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukherjee studies the cotton trade, mill workers and other early influences that boosted cinema in Bombay.
Mukherjee studies the cotton trade, mill workers and other early influences that boosted cinema in Bombay.
art culture

How did Bombay became the home of Hindi cinema? A new book does some digging

By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:59 PM IST
In Bombay Hustle, published by Columbia University Press in September, Debashree Mukherjee tracks down the earliest elements of the city’s cine-ecology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer quit as Uttarakhand coach last week, upset by claims that he picked players not for their skill but for their religion. (HT File Photo)
Wasim Jaffer quit as Uttarakhand coach last week, upset by claims that he picked players not for their skill but for their religion. (HT File Photo)
art culture

The Wasim Jaffer case is a litmus test for Indian cricket, says Rudraneil Sengupta

By Rudraneil Sengupta
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Our most beloved sport, and its coaches, deserve better than absurd claims that drag religion onto the pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I decided I would raise my voice through my skill in teaching the English language,” Kakoti says.
“I decided I would raise my voice through my skill in teaching the English language,” Kakoti says.
art culture

Politically correct! Teaching English with a twist

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Madri Kakoti, a linguistics professor, draws on current affairs to teach grammar in her social media posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Phad paintings to Bidriware, the ongoing India Craft Week has it all in its third chapter.
From Phad paintings to Bidriware, the ongoing India Craft Week has it all in its third chapter.
art culture

A retelling of craft tales at an ongoing fest in the Capital

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:23 PM IST
More than 100 craftspersons are showcasing their work at India Craft Week in Delhi’s British Council and Bikaner House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of artistes, representing a variety of folk, tribal and ethnic traditions that flourished in different parts of the state would perform during the 13thedition of the event.(keralatourism.org)
Hundreds of artistes, representing a variety of folk, tribal and ethnic traditions that flourished in different parts of the state would perform during the 13thedition of the event.(keralatourism.org)
art culture

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Bringing alive Kerala's rich and diverse folk and ritualistic art traditions in 30 venues across the state, the 7-day annual cultural festival 'Utsavam 2021' is to get off to a colourful start here on February 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pebbles, about an alcoholic man and his little son, is set in a drought-struck village near Madurai . (Image courtesy Rowdy Pictures)
Pebbles, about an alcoholic man and his little son, is set in a drought-struck village near Madurai . (Image courtesy Rowdy Pictures)
art culture

Finally in focus, an India we rarely get to see, says Anupama Chopra

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Two niche films, Bittu and Pebbles, are making us proud abroad. They deserve to be seen widely here at home too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visions of hell have long been shaped by Dante, as in The Third Circle, by the 16th century Flemish painter Johannes Stradanus.
Visions of hell have long been shaped by Dante, as in The Third Circle, by the 16th century Flemish painter Johannes Stradanus.
art culture

Why Dante, 700 years later, is still a hell of a journey

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:57 PM IST
See how The Divine Comedy’s ideas of hell, demons and the afterlife continue to shape our imagination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing, PM said he is inspired and delighted to be part of the 'wonderful heritage that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave to mother India'.(Youtube)
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing, PM said he is inspired and delighted to be part of the 'wonderful heritage that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave to mother India'.(Youtube)
art culture

Tagore wanted to globalise Indian culture through Visva-Bharati University

ANI, Shantiniketan (west Bengal) [india]
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wanted to take the Indian culture to the global platform through formation of Visva-Bharati University, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ceiling of the Sistine Chapel(Unsplash)
Ceiling of the Sistine Chapel(Unsplash)
art culture

Sin, a new film about Michelangelo, reveals genius as a dirty business

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky, the movie follows the high Renaissance painter Michelangelo (Alberto Testone) as he moves between Rome, Florence, and Carrara, Italy, hustling to finish projects without getting killed or going bankrupt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Losing my marbles: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:49 PM IST
It’s a question of logic this time around. Roll the dice or crunch the numbers to tell who ended up with more orbs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nishi Singh is a multifaceted personality who continues to hone her skills in music and painting.
Nishi Singh is a multifaceted personality who continues to hone her skills in music and painting.
art culture

If you are hard working, you can achieve anything: Nishi Singh

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The Delhi-based singer-painter has come up with a new single, and is now focusing on another solo number in the near future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf(Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash)
France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf(Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash)
art culture

France's bakers seek UNESCO recognition for baguette, a traditional craft loaf

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:38 PM IST
To shield the baguette from imposters around the world and also protect it from being pushed off shop shelves, French bakers submit application to get it added to the UN rankings of intangible treasures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF(Twitter/JaipurLitFest)
Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF(Twitter/JaipurLitFest)
art culture

Bibliophiles can't keep calm as shots of Diggi Palace to feature in virtual JLF

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Jaipur Literature Festival, now in its 14th edition, will feature over 300 speakers and performers representing around 25 Indian and 18 international languages and over 23 nationalities. The virtual event will feature shots of Delhi and Jaipur's Darbar Hall to give a sense of where it all began
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
art culture

Tibetan Buddhism tradition is true Nalanda tradition: Dalai Lama

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Previously, Tibetan Buddhism was described as Lamaism. Now, more and more people recognise that the Tibetan Buddhism tradition is based on a logical approach. Therefore, a number of scientists are also now showing interest, said Dalai Lama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP