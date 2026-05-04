How to create wellness corners at home using these 5 smart tips and soothing elements

In many homes, there is no concept of a wellness corner. But, in today’s fast-paced life, we all need space that ensures a moment of peace. It’s not feasible every time to escape to a wellness resort or a vacation for relaxation, thus, having a wellness corner in home is important. Wellness corner is not about using fancy and expensive stuff or having a large space; it’s about making a space that brings relief and a sense of calmness. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Rohana Sarah, founder and CEO of Green World Design, shared tips and hacks for creating wellness corners at home.

Tips to create wellness corner at home.(Unsplash)

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1. Choose the space

There is no substitute for morning light, and there is no better medicine than nature. Thus, it is recommended to choose a corner that has access to natural morning light. Rohana recommends opting for east-facing edges or areas with diffused daylight. You can use sheer curtains as well to soften the glare.

2. Use plants

Bringing nature inside is the best way to upgrade your wellness corner. You can bring snake plant, rubber plant, areca palm, and more to amp up your wellness corner. If there is no space for keeping planters, you can try the vertical gardening concept to make the space lively. You can bring succulents as well. They are low maintenance and look aesthetic.

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Comfortable and movable seating should be your choice for the wellness corner. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} While creating a wellness corner, make sure to leverage natural materials. You can use natural stone, wood, and breathable fabrics, as these help settle the space without adding visual noise. 4. Add seating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While creating a wellness corner, make sure to leverage natural materials. You can use natural stone, wood, and breathable fabrics, as these help settle the space without adding visual noise. 4. Add seating {{/usCountry}}

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Comfortable and movable seating should be your choice for the wellness corner. It allows the space to adapt throughout the day. Rather than opting for heavy furniture, go with lightweight and functional ones. Also, keep the upholstery light and use breathable fabrics.

Bringing nature inside is the best way to upgrade your wellness corner. (Pexel)

5. Place elements wisely

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While setting up your wellness corner, don’t forget to bring in peace through candles, incense sticks, diffusers, and elements that speak to your personality and bring peace. You can place essential oil, books, and a writing pad for a calming vibe. Don’t overboard the space with lots of decor, but go with things that actually bring you peace. You can put your hobby stuff as well in this corner.

Wellness corners that are planned with these factors become part of everyday routines such as morning coffee, short breaks between meetings, or quiet time in the evening.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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