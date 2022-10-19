Top 5 health benefits of lighting incense sticks (Agarbatti)

The surrounding elements are always brought into harmony by nature. Many people are looking for harmony with the supreme force and the natural world even in today's hectic modern existence. The fragrant incense sticks assist unify your soul and nature in addition to creating a peaceful environment during prayer. In order to improve mood and quiet the mind, incense sticks are lit in the rooms. They stimulate your senses and calm your body, which reduces your level of anxiety. They have the ability to purify the air as well. Natural incense sticks are a modest product that may be used for a variety of purposes besides religion. Always keep in mind that an incense stick of high quality will release more aroma than smoke. Therefore, one should be sure to buy incense sticks of high quality. (Also read: Surprising health benefits of olives )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, shared some of the benefits of incense sticks that help unify mind, body and soul:

Increased Concentration: The sweet fragrance helps you increase concentration power by releasing stress from your mind and diminishing all distractions that cloud your thoughts.

The sweet fragrance helps you increase concentration power by releasing stress from your mind and diminishing all distractions that cloud your thoughts. Positive vibes: Incense sticks can calm you and bring positive vibes that will boost your creativity.

Incense sticks can calm you and bring positive vibes that will boost your creativity. Good sleep: The regular use of incense sticks can help people gain back their normal sleeping desires and break out of the shackles of insomnia. In this fast-paced world where we are stuck in the web of hectic schedules and jobs, it is very necessary to have a peaceful aura at your home. Rose, Jasmine fragrance can help get you a good sleep.

The regular use of incense sticks can help people gain back their normal sleeping desires and break out of the shackles of insomnia. In this fast-paced world where we are stuck in the web of hectic schedules and jobs, it is very necessary to have a peaceful aura at your home. Rose, Jasmine fragrance can help get you a good sleep. Purify the space: Fragrance of the incense fills your home with that high vibration, cleansing the space of negativity and protecting the area from lower energies giving your family a feel-good atmosphere. Camphor (Kapoor) Scent incense Sticks can fill the environment with positive energy to purify your surroundings.

Fragrance of the incense fills your home with that high vibration, cleansing the space of negativity and protecting the area from lower energies giving your family a feel-good atmosphere. Camphor (Kapoor) Scent incense Sticks can fill the environment with positive energy to purify your surroundings. Great yoga partner: Incense sticks can be a great partner with yoga workouts and relaxing spa therapies. One can align his/her soul and senses with incense sticks like Cinnamon & Rosewood amongst others.

Incense sticks can be a great partner with yoga workouts and relaxing spa therapies. One can align his/her soul and senses with incense sticks like Cinnamon & Rosewood amongst others. Aromatherapy: Incense Sticks infused with aromatherapy essential oils like geranium, and lavender is based on the fact that aromatic substances can be used for healing and medicinal purposes. The scent signals our limbic system in the brain which is responsible for emotional and hormone regulation. Different scents trigger different responses.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter