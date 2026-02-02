Inside 2026 Grammys gift bag featuring nipple covers, services by cosmetic specialist, luxury silk accessories and more

Reportedly, the items inside the Grammy gift lounge include 140 luxurious shower heads, nipple covers, a home recording package from Universal Audio, high-quality nutritional supplements, luxury silk accessories, spa sessions, and top-rated fine Chilean wines.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Distinctive Assets handled the gift bags for presenters and performers on music’s biggest night, with a mission to “deliver fabulous gifts while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy.”

The details for the 68th annual Grammy Awards' swag bags are here, and though they are not as luxurious as the $217,000 Oscar nominee gift bag , they come with their own fair share of cosmetic appointments, luxury skincare, silk accessories, and more. Let's find out what's all there inside the gift bags this year:

Other highlights of this year's bags include facials, non-surgical facelifts, and complimentary in-office services by a double board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic specialist in Beverly Hills, a waterproof makeup setting spray, dolls and entertaining thrills from brands like Bratz, hugs blankets, and museum-quality costume jewellery by the luxury German jeweller Grossé.

The gift bag will also include artisan chocolates, eco-friendly beeswax candles, signature floral arrangements, bags from an activewear brand, a pop-up toy store experience for fans of all ages, bold original contemporary art from Krovblit Fine Art, and luxury blankets.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a special invitation from Grammy-winner Jimmy Jam for artists to lend their voices to the fight against hunger by joining Tony Robbins’ 100 Billion Meals Challenge is also included in the gift bag.