Inside Barkha Madan's life: From Aishwarya Rai's Miss India competitor to 'Buddhist nun'

Barkha Madan is one of those celebrities who have chosen to step away from the limelight and live simpler lives. Her life has been a fascinating journey of transformation – she is a former model and actor turned 'Buddhist nun' and is currently known as Gyalten Samten. Also read | Vikrant Massey going the Imran Khan way? 7 actors who quit films and never came back Barkha Madan's transformation from a Bollywood actor to a 'Buddhist nun' is a testament to her commitment to following her true path.

Meet Barkha Madan, the model

Born in 1970 in Punjab, Barkha began her career as a model and beauty queen, competing in the 1994 Miss India pageant alongside Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai. She even won the title of Miss Tourism India and participated in the inaugural Miss Tourism International pageant, wherein she was crowned third runner-up.

Barkha Madan in a still from Ram Gopal Varma's 2003 film, Bhoot,

More about her Bollywood career

Barkha's acting career took off with her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Rekha. She went on to appear in other films, including Ram Gopal Varma's 2003 horror film, Bhoot, in which she played the role of a ghost, and received praise for her performance.

Spiritual journey

Despite her success in the entertainment industry, Barkha felt an inner calling to explore spirituality. She was deeply inspired by the Dalai Lama and his teachings, which led her to embrace Buddhism.

"As one of the first non-Himalayan Indian Buddhist nuns, she now dedicates herself to meditation retreats, Buddhist studies and social services. Recently, she completed a three-year retreat in Ladakh," reads a recent post on her Instagram page.

In 2012, Barkha underwent ordination to become a Buddhist nun, taking on the name Gyalten Samten. In a 2024 Instagram post, she described what it was like shaving her head after she became a nun; she now sports long hair. An excerpt of her caption read, “November 4, 2012, at 11:20 am, I was reborn. I was taken by the hand and guided ‘to this end’.”

Check out her post:

Today, Barkha resides in mountain monasteries, and she shares her spiritual journey and wisdom with others on Instagram. The message in her bio reads, “Only patience can polish restless hearts. When water stands still, it resembles a mirror.”