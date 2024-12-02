Vikrant Massey going the Imran Khan way? 7 actors who quit at peak of their careers and never came back

Vikrant Massey dropped a bomb on his social media on Monday morning when he announced retirement from acting at 37. That doesn't make him the first actor to hang his boots so early. Here are 7 other actors who quit at the peak of their careers, never to come back, at least till now. (Also Read – Vikrant Massey quits acting: Here's how much his last film The Sabarmati Report earned at box office) Vikrant Massey goes the Imran Khan way, announces early retirement from acting

Imran Khan

Imran, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, made his debut with Abbas Tyrewala's 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. After a successful start, he had a string of flops, before bouncing back with I Hate Luv Storys (2010) and Delhi Belly (2011). However, a longer string of flops followed, and he retired from acting in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani's Katti Batti. Last year, a social media campaign demanded his return, post which he did some interviews, but hasn't announced his comeback film yet.

Imran Khan is looking for a project to make his comeback with.

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim made her debut with Nitesh Tiwari's 2016 blockbuster wrestling drama Dangal, in which she played the younger version of Fatima Sana Shaikh's character Geeta Phogat. The film was produced and headlined by Aamir Khan. She scored another blockbuster next year with Secret Supertar, also starring and produced by Aamir. However, she announced her retirement from acting in 2019, claiming that it is in conflict with her faith. Her last release was Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink the same year.

Zaira Wasim quit films in 2019

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia debuted with Tarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004. She grabbed more eyeballs with Dil Maange More (2004), Imtiaz Ali's 2005 directorial debut Socha Na Tha, and Nagesh Kukunoor's Dor (2006). Most of her films didn't work post that, except Prabhu Deva's 2009 blockbuster Wanted, co-starring Salman Khan. Soon after, she tied the knot with Farhan Azmi, and appeared in only a couple of unsuccessful films in 2011, and as the host of a talent show in 2012.

Ayesha Takia in a still from Wanted (2009); Ayesha Takia now

Gayatri Joshi

Interestingly, Gayatri Joshi has acted in only one film, which remains a cult till date. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2005 social drama Swades. Immediately after that, she married Vikas Oberoi, a promoter of Oberoi Construction, and retired from films. Before her debut, she was a video jockey on Channel V and a popular model.

Gayatri Joshi made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades

Shalini Ajith

Shalini, known as Baby Shalini when she began her career, won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist, for her 1983 debut film Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku. She subsequently also debuted in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She commenced her career as a leading lady in 1997. However, a couple of years later, Shalini met actor Ajith on the sets of Amarkalam. They got married next year, post which she retired from acting, after completing a couple of pending projects.

Shalini married Ajith in 2000

Asin

Asin got married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016

Asin starred in a number of Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil movies from 2001 till 2008, including Pokkiri and Dasavathaaram. She made her Bollywood debut with AR Murugadoss' Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan, which was a remake of the original Ghajini (2005), which also starred Asin. She also scored more hits in the next few years, like Ready, Housefull 2, and Bol Bachchan, before her farewell film, All Is Well (2015). She married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016, and wasn't found on the silver screen again.