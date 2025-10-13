Inside Manish Malhotra's lavish Diwali party with hanging candles, red flowers and a huge chocolate cake

It was an evening of high fashion and glamour, which brought together the who's who of Bollywood under one roof. Noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Several stars also shared the beautiful design inside the party, which consisted of hanging candles, an array of delicacies, and lots of red flowers. (Also read: Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunite at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, fans demand Soldier 2) Manish Malhotra's Diwali party was designed with red roses and red flowers.

Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Manish reposted several pictures shared by attendees on his Instagram Stories. The pictures have now given a sneak peek into the lavish design that Manish put up for the party.

Manish Malhotra via Instagram Stories.

One corner of the party was beautifully decked out with several kinds of red flowers, and a closer look reveals that there were lights modelled as hanging candles, giving the entire space an elevated look. There were also lots of sweets and savouries that were kept on the table, with the highlight being the huge 4-tier chocolate cake.

Manish Malhotra via Instagram Stories.

Who attended?

Some of the attendees at the Diwali party were Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rekha, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Sanya Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajol, Abhay Verma, Vijay Varma, Kusha Kapila, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Fathima Sana Shaikh, Tara Sutaria and Sara Ali Khan.

From Sanya to Abhay, several stars shared selfies and pictures from inside the Diwali party on their social media accounts. Meanwhile, Preity and Bobby's reunion at the party also caught the attention on social media. As soon as the two actors spotted each other, they greeted one another with genuine affection, a moment that sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy.

The reunion reminded fans of their iconic 1998 hit Soldier. Following the massive success of Soldier, Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta went on to share the screen in several other memorable films, including Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007) and Heroes (2008).