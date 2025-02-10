Step inside fancy venue for Gautam Adani son Jeet's wedding in Ahmedabad: Sanskrit inscriptions to gigantic waterbody

Billionaire Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva Shah on February 7, 2025 at the Adani township in Ahmedabad. Jeet and Diva's wedding was a private affair, but the wedding decor was truly fit for royalty. The couple tied the knot at a breathtaking mandap adorned with luxurious flowers and beautiful lights. Sanskrit inscriptions were also incorporated into the intricate wedding decor. Also read | Inside Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s colourful ‘mastani mehendi’ made possible by 500 Indian artisans. Watch video Behind-the-scenes details and unseen pictures from Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding are here. (Instagram/ ALTAIR by Janki Desai)

Awe-inspiring stage for jaimala

To work in an Indian touch, the couple exchanged varmala in front of an elegant backdrop resembling a majestic Indian palace. The jaimala, pheras and other wedding festivities were brought to life with whimsical floral arrangements and a stunning 'gigantic waterbody'.

The floral-lined aisle led to a grand mandap designed as a dome with neutral florals and long strands of white and orange garlands used to create an ethereal, secret garden feeling.

Adani wedding decor was a fairytale come true

Sharing behind-the-scenes details and unseen pictures from Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding that paid homage to their Gujrati and Jain heritage, the wedding design company, ALTAIR by Janki Desai, wrote in their caption, “Ladies and gentlemen, we are overjoyed to show you a glimpse inside the wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah – two names synonymous with humility and simplicity. This wedding was a collaborative dream of ours and theirs as a family.”

Inside Jeet and Diva's 'Saanjh Niwas'

Speaking about decorating the wedding venue with mirrors, muted shades of creams, pinks, purple, ALTAIR by Janki Desai further wrote, “As we come from similar cultures and age group, what we had clear and in common was that this design had to be rooted in culture and tradition and yet reflect a new modern India. From the first drawing board every conversation involved being inclusive and purposeful. Muted colours, clean lines, magic of mirrors, artisanal florals, phuaras, a gigantic waterbody and Sanskrit inscriptions all came together to create our - Saanjh Niwas. Now we’ll let the photos do the talking...”

Earlier, taking to social media, the founder and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani had shared the wedding pictures of the just-married couple – his son Jeet and Diva, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. The wedding festivities began at 2 pm on February 7 and the rituals were conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at the Belvedere Club in Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.