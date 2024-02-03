International Clash Day 2024: Music gets the world closer, and it is one of those artforms that does not require us to know the language to enjoy the tune. Music is a therapy of its own kind, and it helps us to rejuvenate, think, contemplate, enjoy and motivate ourselves. There are several types of music genres, but there is only one band that is revered across the world as the only band that matters. The crown for that designation belongs to the influential punk rock band – The Clash. Celebrated across cities all over the world, The Clash's music is loved by all since the inception of the band in 1976 and its first album release in 1977. International Clash Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Pinterest)

As we gear up to celebrate International Clash Day, here are a few facts that we must know:

Date:

International Clash Day is celebrated all over the world on February 5. This year, the special day will be celebrated on a Monday.

History:

In 1976, the Clash was formed by the members Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, and Keith Levene. In 1977, the band released their self-titled debut album. In 1982, the song – Rock the Casbah, from their album Combat Rock secured a place as the top 10 hits in the United States. In 2003, the Clash got its name in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, becoming a significant part of music history. In 2013, a Seattle radio station, as a fun excuse, announced February 5 as International Clash Day, to blast the band's music throughout the day. By 2020, the day got international recognition.

Significance:

On this day, dust out the Clash vinyl and travel back in time with the punk rock band's music, always having a social impact. The best way to celebrate the day is by hosting a listening party, getting friends together and listening to the music of the band that matters.