International Day for Tolerance 2023: The world is a rich potpourri of culture, traditions, languages, ethnicity and art. It comes from various parts of the world, traveling through countries and people. The rich diversity is what makes the human race so beautiful. Our love for exploration of other cultures, traditions and places helps us to accept the world as it is and find the joy of newness in the world. The unity in diversity helps us to uphold each other and respect each other. Tolerance helps us to find the joy of respecting the traditions and cultures that are new to us. International Day for Tolerance 2023: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

When we start to disrespect and be intolerant to the cultures that we do not know, we cause chaos, conflict and disturbance in the balance of the world. There is a joy in acceptance and tolerance. International Day for Tolerance is celebrated to create awareness on the importance of tolerance and why it is important in the world.

Date:

Every year, International Day for Tolerance is celebrated on November 16. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

The Declaration of Principles on Tolerance was produced by UNESCO on November 16, 1995. This was done in order to raise awareness about the importance of tolerance. "The Declaration affirms that tolerance is neither indulgence nor indifference. It is respect and appreciation of the rich variety of our world's cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human. Tolerance recognises the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of others. People are naturally diverse; only tolerance can ensure the survival of mixed communities in every region of the globe," wrote UNESCO on the official website.

Significance:

Tolerance and acceptance help in creating the world a better place to live in. Tolerance helps us to become more patient in understanding and comprehending things that are new to us. It also creates a balance in the world. International Day for Tolerance is celebrated to raise awareness on the same.

