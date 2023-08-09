International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples also known as World Tribal Day is observed every year on August 9 to promote and protect the rights of indigenous populations around the world. The day attempts to honour their distinctive cultures, languages, customs, and social contributions. This occasion offers a chance to spread awareness of the difficulties and problems that indigenous populations confront, such as land rights, cultural preservation, prejudice, marginalisation, and social and economic inequities. Today is a great time to work to defend the fundamental rights of the global tribal community. From history to significance, here is all the information you need about this day. Bhil tribe of MP’s Jhabua performing their traditional Bhagoriya dance at the fest.(Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

When is World Tribal Day 2023?

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is observed on August 9 each year.

History of World Tribal Day

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is to be marked annually on August 9, according to a decision made by the UN General Assembly in December 1994. The day was picked in honour of the 1982 Geneva-based Working Group on Indigenous Populations of the UN Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights inaugural meeting, which served as the inspiration for the date. (Also read: National Handloom Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about this day )

World Tribal Day 2023 theme

The theme of World Tribal Day in 2023 is "Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination."

Significance of World Tribal Day

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples holds immense significance as it serves to spotlight the rich cultural diversity, heritage, and contributions of indigenous communities globally. The day is necessary since indigenous peoples are frequently among the most underprivileged racial and ethnic groupings in society. The UN estimates that although indigenous people make up less than 5% of the global population, they are responsible for 15% of the world's poorest people.

They represent 5,000 distinct civilizations and speak the vast majority of the world's estimated 7,000 languages. By recognizing their unique identities and promoting their rights, the day highlights the need for collaboration among governments, organizations, and societies to ensure the well-being, dignity, and inclusion of indigenous peoples while celebrating their invaluable role in the world's shared heritage.