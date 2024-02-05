International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation: Female genital mulitation is a brutal procedure carried out on women, especially when they are young. It is inhuman in nature, and robs a woman of personal choice, human rights, personal hygiene and physical integrity. This procedure is gender biased in nature and leads to severe physical problems. It is especially carried out in minors and reflects inequality. It is time to end female genital mutilation and create a society of equality for women. International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation: All you want to know(Illutration: Astha Mittal)

As we gear up to observe International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Date:

Every year, International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is observed on February 6. this year, this important day falls on a Tuesday.

History:

In 1997, World Health organisation with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) issued a joint statement together against female genital mutilation. In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution for elimination of female genital mutilation. Every year, February 6 is observed as International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation to create awareness about the problems faced by women due to this procedure and steps, we can take in eliminating this brutal practice.

Significance:

"Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights, the health and the integrity of girls and women. Girls who undergo female genital mutilation face short-term complications such as severe pain, shock, excessive bleeding, infections, and difficulty in passing urine, as well as long-term consequences for their sexual and reproductive health and mental health," wrote United Nations on their official website. The theme for this year is – Her voice. Her future.