Knife block set to woks: Kitchen essentials that make your cooking space sorted and efficient

The kitchen is where you channel your culinary acumen and passion to whip up decadent recipes. Other than the rudimentary essentials like tongs, ladles, strainer, rolling pin, peeler, whisk, knives and spoons; modern kitchen essentials transcend beyond the bare minimum. The kitchen space should be optimised to be more efficient. Here are some essentials to make your kitchen go from basic to complete. Make your cooking easier with the right utensils.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, designer Sudhir Bhardwaj from Home Essentials listed some products that help make the kitchen more effective, regardless if one is a seasoned chef or a home cook.

Knife set with block and sharpener

There are different types of knives based on the chopping types. A good knife set takes care of that. Along with that it also serves the purpose of storage. The knife sharpener ensures the knives last longer.

Deep fryer pot with lid

The deep fryer pot comes with a strainer along with it. (PC: Home essentials)

For all your frying needs, a deep fryer pot with a lid is a must-have for safely frying foods at home. The lid prevents oil splatter, unlike frying in an open pan. It also makes the straining more convenient.

Cooking kadhai/woks

This traditional kadai is perfect- even for modern kitchens. From sauteing to simmering, Kadai is very versatile. Sudhir Bhardwaj recommended cast iron kadai.

Glass storage containers

For storing the spices and other condiments, Sudhir suggested glass storage containers. He said, “Switch to glass for storing grains, pulses, and spices. They’re eco-friendly, maintain freshness, and add a sophisticated touch to your kitchen shelves.” Brownie points for labelling them. All your aesthetics are covered with cute glass containers.

Reusable silicone food covers

Often leftover foods are packed in plastic. Silicone food covers are better as Sudhir explained, “Silicone food covers are eco-friendly, stretchable, and keep your food fresh longer.”

Wooden chopping board

Ditch the plastic chopping board. Instead, opt for wooden chopping boards. Plastic chopping boards are a health hazard as you ingest microplastics more.

Multipurpose grill pan

For all your grilling needs, make sure you have a grill pan. Whether it's to recreate your favourite smoky dishes or achieve a perfect pan-sear, a grill pan ensures even cooking and delicious results every time.