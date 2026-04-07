New Delhi, Louvre Abu Dhabi on Tuesday called for proposals for the 6th edition of its contemporary art initiative 'Art Here', which will be curated by the Museum of Art & Photography's founding director Kamini Sawhney. Louvre Abu Dhabi's 'Art Here' 2026 opens entry for Indian artists

It is also the first time the exhibition has invited participation from Indian artists along with those from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

"'Art Here' 2026 will be conceptualised by guest curator Kamini Sawhney, a distinguished museum leader, known for shaping accessible, audience centered cultural institutions in India. Artists from GCC and India are invited to submit proposals," it said in a statement.

The art exhibition will be held at Louvre Abu Dhabi from November 11, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

The annual event will be centred around the theme "Confluences", which explores how the contemporary world is shaped by overlapping histories, cultures and ecologies, and how encounters can emerge as sites of exchange, friction, hybridity and transformation.

"I am honoured to curate this year's edition of Art Here that turns its focus on India and provides an opportunity for artists from the country and the diaspora to engage with audiences in the Gulf region, through work that explores our shared historical and cultural connections dating back to the third millennium BC.

"Over the centuries from ancient to more contemporary times it is these maritime routes that have been at the heart of the relationship between India and the GCC," Sawhney told PTI.

She added that the theme "Confluences" uses the ocean as a metaphor "to explore the complex nature of this relationship which was regulated by the rhythm of the sea; winds that carried traders, scholars and migrants to distant shores and then home again".

"The ocean determines arrivals and departures, family festivities and reunions, times of togetherness and separation. Confluences invites artists to examine this shared history of movement and encounter, reflecting on how these journeys have created a cultural landscape that is fluid, diverse, and profoundly connected," Sawhney said.

As part of this edition, artists will need to create proposals for site specific monumental artworks that engage with the outdoor spaces beneath Louvre Abu Dhabi's iconic dome, beginning around the Damascene fountain and continuing through a passageway towards a contemplative shallow pool and Jenny Holzer's public art wall installation.

The call for proposals will remain open till May 31, and artists can submit their proposals via Louvre Abu Dhabi's website.

One of the shortlisted artists will also receive the Richard Mille Art Prize worth USD 60,000.

The prize aims "to support and showcase contemporary artists, in line with the museum's mission to connect cultures and spotlight regional talent".

The winner of the Richard Mille Art Prize will be announced in December.

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